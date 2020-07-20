Wednesday, July 22
When opportunity knocks, open the door. It’s up to you to accept an offer and to give your all. An energetic approach to life, love and happiness will help you initiate the changes you want to make. Intelligence and passion will lead to a better future. Embrace change.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t sit back when you should be moving forward. Making a career change or learning something that will help you grow intellectually, spiritually or emotionally will contribute to your success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to let an emotional incident spin out of control. You have plenty to gain if you put your energy and resources to work for you. A physical change will boost confidence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Walk away from temptation. Someone will pass along false information. Concentrate on expanding your knowledge and interests. Don’t give in to narrow-minded people. Truth matters, and fairness is essential.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Accept an invitation that intrigues you. Gather information that will help you convince others to participate in your plan. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Work will curtail your free time, but the results will be worthwhile. What you learn today will help you set higher goals and standards.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Expand your mind and unravel emotional misunderstandings that have stood between you and what you desire. Clear a space at home that is conducive to learning. A creative outlet is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Enforce positive domestic changes that will add to your comfort and improve compatibility with a loved one. Search for information that will enlighten you and change your way of thinking.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stick to the people and pastimes that bring out the best in you. A creative outlet will help you hone your skills and lead to a moneymaking venture. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Monitor what’s going on around you. Sharing too much personal information will leave you in a precarious position with someone who isn’t trustworthy. Focus on health, emotional healing and creative endeavors.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take action, aim to get things done, say less and do more. Avoid arguments and people who don’t share your opinions or interests. Fitness will promote a healthy attitude.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An emotional situation will cause uncertainty. When in doubt, ask questions and be reluctant to make a hasty move. Look at every possibility, be fair and don’t fold under pressure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Home will be your safe place. Putter around and make things comfy and conducive to doing the hobbies you enjoy most. Personal gain is within reach.