Wednesday, April 21
Patience, gathering knowledge and preparation will be essential if you want to get ahead. Time is on your side, and verifying facts will pay off. Leave nothing to chance. Take care of responsibilities personally. Concentrate on self-improvement instead of trying to change others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t feel pressured to accommodate others. Social gatherings will put you in harm’s way. Follow the rules and regulations, and you will avoid a setback. Maintain a healthy lifestyle.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your thoughts to yourself. Take note of what others do and say, but don’t get into a senseless spat over something trivial. Focus on what you can do to make your life better.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take a moment to go over your financial situation. Spending money on something that you don’t need or making a donation you cannot afford will set you back. Look for diverse ways to use your skills.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll face opposition if you try to do things differently. Stick to instructions to avoid damaging your reputation as well as your relationships with others. Don’t mix business with pleasure.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Dig in and finish what you start. A new opportunity will come your way if you do a good job. Don’t let others’ actions interfere with your plans. Keep your promises and honor your commitments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take part in something you feel passionate about. An associate will come up with exciting solutions. Be true to your beliefs and goals. Be wary of making cash donations; offer your time instead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a moment to go over what’s happening around you. Rethink your plans and consider your options. It’s time to do things differently, let go of the past and move forward with confidence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Gather information, verify what you hear and plan to make adjustments that encourage better relationships with the people you cherish. Take on a new project that interests you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Address emotional issues swiftly. If you let things fester, you’ll have difficulty maintaining a good rapport with the people you count on. Prioritize getting along with everyone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Listen carefully and respond with compassion and understanding. Look for solutions instead of dwelling on negativity. Don’t limit yourself because someone chooses to do things differently.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay attention to detail, focus on using your skills innovatively and deal with challenges openly. Don’t let domestic issues interfere with work. Work to solve problems with grace and style.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Reconnect with an old friend or a like-minded former collaborator to lift your spirits and be inspired to head in an exciting direction. Don’t give up on your aspirations; chase your dreams.