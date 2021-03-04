Saturday, March 6
Take what others say or do in stride. Aim to bring out the best in everyone and everything, but don’t be susceptible to those who don’t speak the truth.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your business to yourself. Search for alternatives before making a decision. Know what you are up against, and oversee every detail. Anger will not solve a problem; careful thought will.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Favors will come your way, but before you accept any, consider the cost. You are better off taking matters into your own hands, even if it takes you a little longer to reach your objective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look inward; consider what you can do to improve the way you look and what you have to offer. Focus on self-improvement, not on trying to change others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotions will run high, and problems will prevail if you don’t accept the truth and adjust to the changes going on around you. Discipline and intelligence will be your best options.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do what you need to get ahead without overspending or taking on responsibilities that you aren’t capable of fulfilling.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Ignore others and concentrate on what you want to do. Share your feelings with a loved one, find out where you stand and make plans that will help you reach a personal goal.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep a lid on a potentially explosive situation. Be a good listener and make moderate adjustments that are easy for everyone involved to accept. Keep the peace and show respect.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Check your options, establish what’s possible and make your move. Put your time and energy where they will do the most good. Your contributions will be recognized and rewarded.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick close to home and protect what’s yours. A change may not be welcome, but in the end, it will benefit you. Bide your time. Don’t share personal information. Observe others closely.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Cut costs, pay attention to how you handle your money and put more thought into saving, moderation and doing what’s best for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do what’s necessary to avoid being taken advantage of. Don’t give anyone access to your personal affairs, investments or passwords. Play it safe with a certain someone until they earn your respect.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — An opportunity will have strings attached. Ask questions, be smart and do your due diligence before you commit. A friend or relative will require help. Your assistance will be valuable.
Sunday, March 7
Time spent sorting through details will pay off handsomely. You’ll find information that will help you make better decisions this year.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change will lead to a better position, favors and greater responsibility. Don’t be afraid to try something new. Broaden your search for things that make you happy. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let your emotions control your actions. Think about the consequences. Channel your energy into self-improvement and financial security instead of picking a fight or sulking.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Change begins with you. Take a close look at your situation, and consider how you can make your life better. Personal goals, fitness and a healthy lifestyle will bring positive results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Separate what’s false from the truth, and don’t take on a fight you don’t believe in wholeheartedly. Be true to yourself and walk away from those who try to take advantage of you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change may be costly, but if it brings you peace of mind or closer to someone you love, it will give you the boost needed to clear up unfinished business.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Sit tight. Reacting too quickly will put you in an awkward position. Gather the facts and formulate a plan.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set up some ground rules. Make changes that will lead to personal improvements, and include someone you love in your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t reveal your feelings. Bide your time, listen to what others have to say and put a foolproof strategy in place. Discipline will pay off and encourage you to take action when the time is right.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Nurture relationships with friends, relatives and like-minded people. Build a strong home base that fits your quirky ways to a T.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t get angry; get even. Let personal success be your revenge. Distance yourself from anyone who lies or tries to take advantage of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Rearrange your space to accommodate something you want to pursue. Focus on what you enjoy doing and the people who make you a better person. A promise or commitment will bring you closer to a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take action and make changes to the way you do things. Incorporate discipline into your daily routine, eating habits and fitness goals.