Monday, Aug. 2
Make decisions and take chances, and you will find a way to bring about positive change this year. Strive for consistency. Show discipline, compassion and a desire to look for and take advantage of opportunities. Turn anger into something constructive and productive. Choose to use your intelligence, not force, to overcome adversity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Flow with the current, and you’ll find a way to master the skills you need to fulfill your dreams. Be fair and concise, and make the most out of whatever comes your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Idle time will lead to emotional disagreements with people you live or work alongside. Focus on positive changes and personal gain, not criticizing others. Be supportive, loving and kind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Bring everything in your investment portfolio or personal documents up-to-date. Make adjustments that will counter any lapse of service. Voice your opinions, and you will make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take responsibility for sourcing opportunities and following through with your plans. Be unique and do things your way. Keep everyone guessing, and you’ll outmaneuver any challenge.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make adjustments that put your mind at ease. Focus on what you can do, and stop stressing about things you cannot change. Trust in your ability to get things done.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An updated appearance will lift your spirits and make a positive difference to the way people perceive you. Lighten up and enjoy what life has to offer.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to what’s going on at home and in your community. Speak from the heart, and you’ll appeal to someone influential. A meaningful relationship will benefit if you start an open discussion.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Focus on what’s doable, and use your skills to bring about change. An opportunity to spend time with someone who has a unique approach to health and happiness will positively affect you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Evaluate your position, what’s possible and the best way to move forward. Keep the peace and make your move. Concentrate on what you need to do to get ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Rethink the changes you want to enforce, and look for a better way to move forward. Kind gestures and a willingness to do the work yourself will get you where you want to go.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Observe others, and you’ll recognize what’s doable and what isn’t. Knowledge and experience will help you bypass mistakes due to jealousy and insecurity. Trust and believe in yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Refrain from sharing what you are working on or toward until you feel confident you have everything in place. Revealing too much too soon will lead to interference and competition. Stick close to home.