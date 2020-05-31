Monday, June 1
Reevaluate, discard and take a giant leap forward. As you get your life in order, you will feel better about yourself and the pursuits that you are about to accomplish. Strive to achieve happiness and peace of mind. Turn negativity into a positive. Choose to be kind, helpful and flexible.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Channel your energy into something that excites you. Show someone you love how much you care. Refuse to let anyone meddle in your personal affairs. Choose peace over discord.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Clear your head before you get into a debate. Emotional responses will not help you gain approval. Doing the groundwork will pay off. Say little, but do a lot.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Make a personal change because you want to, not because someone applies pressure. Look for little ways to make a difference and you will gain respect.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stay on top of your responsibilities. Leave no room for error or criticism. Keep your life simple and your plans moderate. Some balance will be required if you want to succeed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get your priorities straight. Take on a physical challenge that makes you feel good, look amazing and boosts your confidence, and it will help minimize stress and excess.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Intelligence, insight and creativity will help you bypass opposition. Look forward with optimism and turn your dream into a reality. Avoid joint ventures; do your own thing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t trust what someone tells you. If you act on an assumption or false information, it will hurt a meaningful relationship.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Wait, watch and listen. Look for signs that warrant taking a step forward. Taking action based on emotions will end up costing you mentally or financially. Personal growth is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A project you can do from home will lift your spirits. Improving your surroundings or clearing space for a new project will lead to unexpected profits. Romance is on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Follow through with your plans. An opportunity will come from a past associate. Don’t be afraid to make a change or to use your skills uniquely. Financial gain is within reach.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — By mixing business with pleasure, you will win points with someone who can help you advance. Go the extra mile and add something unexpected to a job or responsibility you are handling.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take a moment to think and plan your strategy intelligently. If you act in haste, you will miss an important detail that will affect the outcome you are striving to achieve.