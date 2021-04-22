Saturday, April 24
Stand tall, set your sights on your long-term goals and make the necessary adjustments to ensure success. Refuse to let negativity set in or those opposed to your ideas interfere. Know what you want, and use the power of persuasion to get your way. When opportunity knocks, open the door. Romance is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Go over details and make adjustments before making a decision that affects your income or finances. Take better care of your physical and mental well-being. Take a break and relax.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Check out professional opportunities and make adjustments to your resume. Be clear regarding your expectations and long-term goals. Challenge yourself and strive to be your very best.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take the high road and do what you can to help others. Discuss shared responsibilities. Keeping things fair will help dismiss discord. Make positive adjustments at home.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You don’t have to put up with being bullied or taken for granted. If you don’t like something, make adjustments. Refuse to let anyone limit your freedom of speech or your happiness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of scenery will lift your spirits. A chance to discover something exciting will alter the way you think. Make personal adjustments that will push you in a new direction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t get angry; get moving. Pick up information, gather your thoughts and strategize how best to move forward. Spend time developing something that interests you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A creative outlet will improve your state of mind. Do something that brings you joy, and you’ll meet someone who shares your interests. Let go of what no longer works for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be open to suggestions and ready to take on new responsibilities. A partnership that is challenging and intense will pay off. Think about making some professional changes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ve got your ideas regarding how you want things done, but if you give others the freedom to do things their way, you will have more time to pay attention to what’s most important to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Listen to others, but don’t share your opinions. Keep the peace in order to avoid a family feud. Don’t take a risk with your health. Keep your distance from those who don’t abide by the rules.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotions will surface. Address issues quickly to turn a difficult situation into something new and exciting. Don’t let someone from your past meddle in your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Consider the pros and cons of any situation you face. Listen carefully, ask questions and don’t feel pressured to make a premature decision. Time is on your side.
Sunday, April 25
Rethink your strategy regarding work, status and reputation, and you’ll come up with a plan that will help you maneuver your way into a favorable position. It’s up to you to go after your dreams. The more you do to entice others to see things your way, the easier it will be to find happiness and success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A last-minute adjustment will put your mind at ease. Strive for perfection, and it will lead to new beginnings. You’ll gain insight into a situation if you study what’s transpired.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Focus on what’s possible. It’s up to you to make the most of whatever situation you encounter. Dedicate more time to self-improvement and broadening your vision, knowledge and skills.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Control your spending and emotions. You’ll find it difficult to resist the temptations of comfort and tranquility. Weigh the pros and cons before you get involved in something you cannot afford.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing; concentrate on mastering your skills and improving your important relationships. A financial opportunity looks promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Your charm will be impossible to resist. Time spent with a loved one will bring you closer together. Make plans to enjoy life’s little pleasures. It’s time to take it easy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Maintain a steady pace forward. Fix up your space or engage in something new and exciting that will impact your lifestyle. Sell items you no longer use to bring in some extra cash.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take your time. Refuse to let anyone rush you or pressure you. Be true to yourself and let your intuition lead the way. Detailed research will put your mind at ease.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You can reach your full potential if you concentrate on what you need to accomplish. An unexpected opportunity will spark your interest. Don’t be afraid to branch out.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stay in touch with the people you miss and love. Show interest in what others do. Make changes at home that help boost your health, fitness and peace of mind. Personal improvements are favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll feel stifled by restrictions, dependents and outside influences. Look past any negativity you face, and you will gain insight into what’s possible. Invest in something you enjoy doing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Tidy up loose ends before you start something new. A chance to use your skills in a new and exciting way will encourage you to create your own business or start a new endeavor. Romance is featured.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Discipline will pay off. Set your sights on what you want to achieve, and you will reach your goal. Your enthusiasm and drive will attract someone who has something to offer you.