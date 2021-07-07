Saturday, July 10
A detailed approach will help you excel. Taking the extra time to get things done or get what you want will pay off. Think big and be prepared to do things differently; you will attract significant interest this year.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A creative pastime will spark your imagination. Don’t let anyone discourage you from following a path that excites you or makes you feel happy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Trust in what you know and how you want to proceed. Now is not the time to follow someone’s lead. Listen to your heart and don’t stop until you reach your goal.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Test an offer before you take the plunge. A couple of changes will make a difference. Refuse to let anyone make decisions for you. Avoid a health risk.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put some backbone into whatever you decide to do today, and you will feel good about what you accomplish. Refuse to let your emotions override what’s essential.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be open to new ideas and concepts, and you’ll discover the best way to get things done. Home improvements may be overwhelming, but in the end, they will help ease stress and point you in a positive direction.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take charge of your life and health. Refuse to jeopardize your physical or emotional well-being for the sake of a good time.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change will be enlightening. Refuse to miss out because someone puts unrealistic demands on you. Handle a financial discrepancy openly. Don’t waste time stewing over something that needs immediate attention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — An open mind will lead to new beginnings. Be prepared to put everything you’ve got into something you want to do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Check the ins and outs of whatever situation you face. Someone will have a hidden agenda that contradicts your beliefs. Follow your heart and do your own thing.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay attention to the way you look, what you do and say, and how you treat others. Taking an interest in what others do will lead to interesting conversations and helpful knowledge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stop worrying about things you cannot change; start working toward making your life better.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to what you know. Use charm to convince others to give you a chance. A grand plan will be challenging to turn down. A joint venture can change your life. Get what you want in writing.
Sunday, July 11
Take your time when assessing situations. Preparation will help you take advantage of a big opportunity. Knowing what you want will help you prepare for what’s to come.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Someone will take an action out of context. Tone it down before someone puts the spotlight on you. Concentrate on what you can achieve, and do the work necessary before you show off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop worrying about what others do; focus on what’s important to you. An idea you come up with will save you money and make you look like a genius.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be secretive about any changes you want to make until you have everything in place. Showing that you know what you are doing will help get others on board with your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put some muscle behind whatever you are trying to accomplish. Aiming to get in tiptop shape will make you feel good about yourself and fetch compliments from others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Handle others with care. Your actions can be just as disruptive as your words if you aren’t sensitive to how others feel or what they want.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take charge and finish what you start. If you let others intervene, you will end up questioning what you are trying to accomplish.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Plan your actions strategically, and refuse to let anyone hold you back. Rely on your insight and experience to help you do what’s best for you. A change at home will be for the better.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Give others the freedom to do as they please. Go about your business. Personal improvements will bring you far more satisfaction than trying to change someone.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a step back and rethink your future. Consider how you earn your living and the changes you want to make to improve your status or living arrangements.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get involved in physical activity and plan to do something with a loved one. Expressing your thoughts and intentions will encourage progress. Put a secret plan in motion.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be respectful of others. Concentrate on taking care of your responsibilities and encouraging others along the way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take note of what a friend, relative or loved one is doing. Compliments will help you win favors and encourage others to be and do their best.