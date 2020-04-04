Monday, April 6
Look on the bright side of life and use your imagination. Think about what you enjoy doing most and incorporate it into your daily routine. You are responsible for your happiness. Make whatever adjustments are necessary to put a smile on your face.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep life simple. Eliminate what isn’t necessary and focus on what is. A disciplined approach to life will help you reach your goal. Personal gain is attainable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Doors will open if you send out your resume or set up meetings. Don’t limit what you can do because you can’t make up your mind. Consistency will be required.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — If you aren’t focused, people will be uncertain of what you are trying to achieve. The more time you spend analyzing a situation, the more confused you will become. Make self-improvement your priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t offer too much information. If you misuse information or misrepresent someone, you will be held accountable. Concentrate on projects that help you hone your skills and bring about positive change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Being humorous at someone else’s expense will lead to trouble. If you want to stand out, help others. Focus on self-improvement, not on trying to change someone else.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Work on projects that require detail, creativity and intelligence. Avoid peers who want to drag you into their personal affairs. Don’t let an outside change disrupt your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Check out courses offered in your community. Learning a new skill will give you the pick-me-up you need to venture down a different path. Avoid indulgence and demanding people.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let anyone hold you back. If you explore new interests, you’ll meet people who have something unique to offer. A partnership will need an adjustment to maintain balance and equality.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Someone will share information that will tell you where you stand and how well people like you. Question anything that causes uncertainty. Honesty is the best policy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put more thought into the way you live and how well you take care of your mental, emotional and financial health. A change will prove useful. Create a healthy environment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Socialize with your peers. If you can combine work with pleasure, you will gain respect and the support you need to follow through with your plans. Physical improvements will boost your confidence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you are open about your feelings and plans, you will find out where you stand. A positive change will occur once you let go of the past.