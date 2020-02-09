Tuesday, Feb. 11
Take any opportunity you get to meet people and expand your interests and knowledge. Reaching out to people from different backgrounds will help you put your life in perspective and make it easier for you to venture in a direction you never before considered. Romance is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Advancement will unexpectedly come your way. Be reluctant to give others too much information about your past, present or plans. Make romance a priority.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Deception regarding joint finances is likely. You are best off working alone and protecting your cash and possessions. Take care of your health, and avoid aggressive situations.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Opportunities to advance are likely if you work hard and exploit your talents. Present your ideas or consider starting your own business. Make interesting plans with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make plans with people who bring out the best in you. Your ideas will be well received, and a joint venture will intrigue you. Listen and learn.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Physical improvement is featured. Whether it’s a change of location or an update to your image, the adjustments you make will inspire you to excel. Romance will enhance your life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Stick to basics, finish what you start and be true to your beliefs. The changes others make should not tempt you to follow suit. Your intuition is trustworthy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — An impulsive move will be disappointing. Keep a low profile, listen, learn and adapt to the changes going on around you. You must make the most out of whatever situation you face.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Emotions will surface if you are too sensitive or let someone bully you. Get involved in social functions or activities that deal with children or seniors to find some inspiration.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Refuse to let what others do or say confuse you. Focus on what you can do to make a difference and how you can improve your life. A romantic gesture is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Getting involved in events that will spark business opportunities or romance is encouraged. You will gain valuable information from someone very different from you. Expect your beliefs to be tested.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep personal information to yourself. Step into the spotlight if you can clarify a situation that others find confusing. An idea you have looks promising, and romance is featured.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Travel will be informative and rewarding. You will gain insight into intriguing lifestyles that suit your current frame of mind. Don’t hesitate to make a move. Romance is on the rise.