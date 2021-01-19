Thursday, Jan. 21
Be secretive until you have figured out exactly what you want to do next. Sharing too much information will lead to interference. Time is on your side, so don’t let anyone make you feel anxious or talk you into something that you don’t like. Hone your skills.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Rethink your strategy, and consider your motives. A change someone makes will give you a reason to reconsider matters. Don’t let uncertainty take charge; follow your heart, and do what’s best for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Offer help for the right reasons. Ulterior motives will lead to trouble. Be open about your expectations; rewards for your honesty will come your way. A trendy new image will give you confidence.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Reach out to those you have a good rapport with, and you’ll get the help you need. Take advantage of a last-minute change by having a backup plan in place. Use your intelligence.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Separate work and personal issues to avoid giving someone the upper hand. Focus more on individual gains, growth and living a healthy lifestyle. Love and romance will ease stress and improve your day.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to the truth. You don’t have to sugarcoat or exaggerate to get what you want. Intelligence will be all you need to persuade others to see things your way. Be careful with your money.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Avoid joint ventures, investments and risky projects. Don’t let anyone talk you into something that you don’t like. Concentrate on working hard and doing your best. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take one step at a time. Consider every angle before you commit to anything. Uncertainty will mount as the day unfolds, and you’ll be glad you opted to take your time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Express your feelings, and it will help you make better decisions. Reach out to a loved one and make an effort to spend more time with him or her. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Concentrate on letting go of the past and moving forward with greater optimism and less stress. Don’t let your emotions interfere with the things that you need to do. Do what’s best for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Question everyone and everything. You want to be positive that you are making the right decisions before you proceed. Life-changing opportunities will require dedication and discipline.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Turn something you enjoy doing into a lucrative endeavor. Exploit the services and skills you have to offer instead of letting others take advantage of you and your attributes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Let your intuition lead the way. Focus on what you know and do best. Make your living space more conducive to achieving your goals. Don’t let anyone interfere with your plans.