Saturday, July 24
Look at the possibilities, then set your plan in motion. Refuse to let others get in your way. Stand by your beliefs and concentrate on what you want to pursue. Invest more time, money, blood, sweat and tears into your skills and education in order to reach the destination of your dreams. Choose the life you desire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Spend time nurturing relationships. Make the necessary changes to alleviate problems at home or with someone you love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Control your emotions, and you’ll avoid making poor choices. Make decisions based on your best interest. An opportunity is good only if it helps you excel.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — It’s up to you to build a solid home base. Eliminate whatever is bogging you down. An intelligent approach to investments and making money will get you one step closer to the life you want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a second or even a third look at something you are contemplating before you get involved. Baby steps will ensure that you do proper research.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put together a financial plan that will help you build equity, and you’ll feel good about your future.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep a poker face when dealing with unstable situations. Look for pitfalls, and you’ll find a way to convince others to see things your way. Aim to unite, not divide.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — What you want won’t jibe with someone’s plans. Take the high road and give others the same freedom you want in return. Try to find solutions that work for everyone, even if they aren’t perfect.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your open mind and heart will lead to lengthy discussions and unique options. A change implemented with peace and love will help you build a solid and robust future filled with opportunity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take a fresh look at an old plan. How you approach something will change your attitude about what you want to aim for in the future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Analyze what you are up against and refrain from making a fuss. Aim to bypass a situation that can ruin your plans. Have patience with those close to you, and be willing to compromise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Choose your battles wisely and don’t get involved in matters that you haven’t researched properly. Focus on what you can do on your own or how best to use your skills.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take good care of personal and financial matters. Lower your overhead and avoid getting involved in joint ventures. Spend time catching up with old friends and relatives. Romance is in the stars.
Sunday, July 25
Make some adjustments, but don’t change your overall plans. Expect the unexpected, and be ready to pivot when necessary. Let the experience you gain help you through thick and thin and add to your resourcefulness moving forward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Settle down and enjoy life. Relax with someone and do something that puts your mind at ease and helps you rejuvenate. Make your purpose and commitment clear to yourself and those you love. Don’t fight change.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to create an opportunity. Use your skills, intelligence and connections to create what you want. Start something new and be the driving force that initiates positive change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put more thought into ways you can improve your space. Do the work yourself, and you will get things done the way you want — and save money.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Listen to what others have to say, and you’ll know what’s required to avoid a letdown and encourage the response you want to receive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A get-together will open your eyes to exciting alternatives. Be creative, but don’t go overboard when it comes to financial matters.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look over your options and make your move. The changes you put into play at home will improve your life and encourage others to respect your space. Feeling comfortable in your surroundings will boost your morale.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put more time and energy into essential relationships. You can get along with friends and relatives without following in their footsteps.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for the good in everyone, but don’t buy into someone’s pipe dream. A financial move for gain is apparent, but adhere to the rules, or penalties will prevail.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll get a sense of what you want to do next if you engage in events that interest you. Don’t let the changes going on around you dampen your mood or stop you from doing what makes you feel alive.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Scrutinize any changes coming your way. Having sufficient information will put your mind at ease and help you navigate your way through any pitfalls you encounter along the way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A disciplined attitude will encourage productivity. Refuse to let anyone get in the way of your goal. Too much of anything will be a hindrance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Verify information before you pass it along or make a change based on what you hear. Put a unique spin on an idea, and someone who can help you turn your plan into a reality will show interest.