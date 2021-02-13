Monday, Feb. 15
Look at the possibilities and focus on the ones that make the most sense. How you make decisions and pursue offers will determine your success. Don’t copy what others are doing just because you aren’t confident enough to pursue your goals. Trust and believe in yourself. Good things will come to pass.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Follow your heart, use your skills benevolently and do the best job possible. Don’t let a change at home interfere with your ideas. Focus on progress and financial stability.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Let your instincts lead the way. Your actions will set the pace and help you reach your destination without interference. Take care of matters while striving to remain in charge.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Trust in your ability to get things done quickly and efficiently. Working alone, presenting what you have to offer and establishing yourself in a new and exciting set of circumstances look promising.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Sit tight; if you try to implement a change, you will face opposition. Look for a unique way to use your skills without drawing attention to yourself or your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Step into the spotlight and reap the rewards. Conduct business with confidence. There is nothing you cannot accomplish if you set your sights on your target and pursue your dreams with relentless courage.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t be afraid to do things differently. Your uniqueness will shine through. Look for a financial opportunity you can utilize all by yourself. Joint ventures will face difficulties.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a moment and observe. What you discover will lead to better decisions regarding partnerships. Scrutinize an unexpected opportunity before you decide to engage. Stick to familiar paths.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change is necessary. Hanging on to something that no longer brings you joy or that limits your options is futile. Embrace what life has to offer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Sign up for something you find intriguing, and it will broaden your horizons and encourage you to take on something new and exciting. Do your research, and avoid making unnecessary purchases.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick close to home. Look for innovative ways to improve your surroundings and important relationships. Don’t do anything that puts your finances or health at risk.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Trust and believe in yourself and your ability to get things done. Distance yourself from anyone who pressures you with false claims. Engage in conversations with like-minded people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take on and do only what you know you can handle. An emotional incident will lead to problems with a friend, relative or peer if empty promises and money are involved. Finish what you start.