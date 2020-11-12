Saturday, Nov. 14
Think outside the box. Believe in yourself and follow a path that excites you. An unexpected turn of events will open your mind to a host of alternative lifestyles. Take the initiative to turn the mundane into something spectacular.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the path that leads to peace of mind. Precision and attention to detail will be instrumental in reaching your goal. Protect your physical well-being. Avoid excess and risk.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take pride in what you do and focus on the things that make you feel good about yourself. It’s OK to do something you enjoy and to live life your way. Romance is in the stars.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll come up with exciting ways to change your living arrangements or use your space to pursue something that brings you joy. A change of plans will end up benefiting you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid anyone trying to persuade you to do something that will cost you financially or emotionally. Stay focused on what’s worked best for you in the past, and you’ll avoid making a mistake.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll make personal gains if you stick to your game plan and bring about the changes that will improve your personal life. Sharing expenses with someone close to you will turn out well.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pick your battles wisely. Look inward and consider the best way to handle an impasse with someone you live with or work alongside. Channel your energy into physical activity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make personal adjustments that will help you advance. Use your connections, intelligence and experience. A partnership looks promising if you discuss what you both have to offer and how best to use your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay more attention to how you present yourself to others. Appropriate attire and a good reputation will help you impress someone important. Play to win. Romance is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Set high standards and goals. Refuse to let trivial matters upset you or stand in your way. Do your best to make a difference in your community. Your words will help someone in need.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take better care of your home, family and reputation. Face facts, implement routines, and add structure and fitness into your schedule.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ve got everything under control, so don’t mess with what’s working. A positive change is heading your way. Being fully prepared will promote high returns.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stick to what and who you know. Refuse to get into an altercation with someone who will never share your beliefs or values. Set the record straight regarding your feelings and intentions.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Set timelines and implement new goals. How you move forward will determine your success. Get with the times and choose to get involved in things. It’s time to market who you are and what you want using technology and social media.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the high road, regardless of what others do. Share your ideas and use a passionate tone to encourage others to walk alongside you. Incorporate structure into your vision.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You can be demonstrative without stretching the truth. Sticking to the facts will ward off anyone trying to put you in a compromising position. Do not take risks with your health.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your eye on everything that’s going on. Consider the changes you can make to improve your home environment and important relationships. Avoid indulgence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stick to who and what is best for you. Don’t let an outsider interfere in your life. Don’t feel that you must get involved in a joint venture just because someone else does. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t reveal personal information. Knowledge is vital when you are in a competitive situation. A financial gain is heading your way. You will need to listen carefully.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’re on the right track. Don’t let anyone stand between you and your goals. Treat a change as a new beginning and release yourself from past regrets. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — The power of persuasion will help you get your way. Push yourself, but don’t jeopardize your physical well-being. A partnership will lead to a stable future.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Prepare for the unexpected. Someone will play games with you if you are gullible. Do your homework and get your facts straight before you get into a debate. Take care of your health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Your involvement in a cause will send you in an unfamiliar direction. Learn all you can, and use your intelligence and experience to make things happen. Partnerships are favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll meet someone interesting if you participate in a worthy cause or take an online class that intrigues you. Share your feelings and concerns with a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take time to help a friend or relative. Be open to suggestions, willing to learn something new and eager to incorporate what you discover into your everyday routine.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Difficulties at home will leave you confused about your future and the changes coming down the pipeline. Take time to rethink your position. Share your thoughts and feelings with a loved one.