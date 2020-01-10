Monday, Jan. 13
Your dance card will be full this year. Prioritize what you want to do most to avoid falling short or being disappointed with your performance. Traveling and engaging in new enterprises will inspire you to expand your mind and interests. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You can find a workable solution to a thorny situation. If you step into the spotlight, it will help you drum up interest in your pursuits. A meeting will bring promising results.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on moneymaking opportunities. Consider what will bring the highest returns before you make a decision. Impulsive actions will not bear fruit. Biggest will not be best.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t fret over what someone else thinks or does. Start moving in a direction that feels comfortable and offers less stress. Personal improvements are in your best interest. Moderation is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Reach out to someone who can help you get ahead. Look at job prospects, set up an interview or focus on honing the skills required to head in a different direction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Love and romance are on the rise, along with personal growth. Shift creative projects to the forefront. Physical improvement will bring the results you desire.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your restlessness should be alleviated by getting involved in a challenging physical activity. Don’t make unnecessary changes. Moderation is in your best interest when money is involved.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Say what’s on your mind and find out where you stand. It’s time to put a misconception someone has about you to rest. A partnership opportunity will change the way you do things.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You might have trouble seeing eye-to-eye with a partner. Arguing will not solve the problem, but compromise will. Offer common sense, not chaos.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You may not have your usual practical outlook today. Proceed with caution. You might want to reconsider your professional situation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Details matter. Look at every aspect of an agreement before you sign on the dotted line. It’s best to be precise regarding what’s acceptable. Handle a personal change or matter with care.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep your emotions out of professional matters. Think about what’s a good deal and what isn’t, and take action based on facts and long-term results. Romance should be on your mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be cautious about how you handle relationships. You are best off being honest, not vague, if someone is asking questions about your intentions or feelings.