Wednesday, March 11
Take partnerships seriously. Terminate any situations that are holding you back or causing stress. Trust in your ability to reach your goal, regardless of whether you do it alone or have an entourage. It’s an excellent year to explore new possibilities and discover what you are capable of doing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A past partnership will have a significant impact on you. Turn a negative situation into a positive one. Live in the moment and strive to make the most of what you’ve got.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You may think you know what you want, but if you don’t do enough research, your expectations will dwindle. Take your time. Your actions will determine your success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll end up with additional responsibilities. Use your know-how and reliable support system to ensure everything runs smoothly. An unexpected change will help you put things in perspective.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Deal with negativity without hesitation. Use compliments and diplomacy to drum up support from your inner circle to get things done correctly and on time.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Focus on what you can do, not on what you can’t. An excellent professional opportunity will arise. Don’t let your emotions stifle your productivity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Partnerships will not be as they seem. Take a step back, be observant and make your move. Consider your motives as well as the motives of the people you deal with today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Moving in two different directions will lead to uncertainty. It’s time to multitask your way to success. If you can handle both personal and professional requirements, you will make an excellent impression.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Traveling, socializing and following a path that speaks to you are favored. Control your emotions, keep things in perspective and don’t get sucked into someone else’s melodrama.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to become part of someone else’s plot. Don’t show concern, but do your homework before you commit. When in doubt, follow a path that is yours and yours alone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll attract attention regardless of where you go or what you do. Don’t offend someone by divulging information that was supposed to be kept secret. Moderation is in your best interest.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you take your time, you will end up in a better position. You won’t fool anyone when it comes to emotional matters. Tell it like it is and keep moving.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t get caught up in someone else’s belief system. Walk away from demanding people. Stop carrying negative baggage. Rid yourself of past regrets and keep moving forward.