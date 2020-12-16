FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: SATURDAY, DEC. 19, 2020
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Use whatever leverage you can drum up this year. Be creative, and take the initiative to broaden your skills. Speak up and show passion and leadership ability, and you will make an impression that will help you get ahead. Love is apparent, along with self-improvement and a better lifestyle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A change at home will require transparency if you want it to unfold without a hitch. Don't keep secrets or be hesitant to question someone aloof or vague. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a passionate approach to whatever you do. Refuse to let anyone get you down or stand in your way. Anger will be a waste of time, so channel your energy into something that counts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Slow down, take a break and catch your breath. Give yourself time to think about your priorities. Change is worthwhile only if it brings you joy and peace of mind.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Heightened emotions will cause uncertainty. Consider your options, and if nothing looks good, take a pass and wait for something better to come along. Don't make a move for the wrong reason.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stick to the script, and expect the same in return. Honesty will be essential if you plan to get things done. A contract, joint venture or move will pay off if you go through the proper channels.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A promise may be difficult to collect. Don't let your emotions take charge if uncertainty regarding your position or status arises. Do something to ease stress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- The information you receive will be misleading. Ask questions, get what you want in writing and don't be afraid to walk away. Evaluate a joint venture with rigor and a clear head.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- There are deals to consider and money to be made. An innovative plan will pay off, and a chance to make a professional move is apparent. Take on a project that requires creative thinking.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't rely on others to do things for you. If you take an energetic approach, you'll reach your goal in record time. Celebrate your victory with a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- It will be challenging to know what to do based on the information you receive. Don't give in to someone trying to push you in a questionable direction. Walk away if something doesn't feel right.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Tackle unfinished tasks and get them out of the way before someone complains. Put your energy to work, and structure your day to ensure that you reach your goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be realistic about your plans and how you implement them. Look for innovative ways to interest people who have something worthwhile to contribute. A change to the dynamics of a relationship will prove eventful.
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, DEC. 20, 2020
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Consider your long-term plans, and don't jeopardize your chance to reach your goal because of something you have no control over. Be practical, and view the changes heading your way optimistically. Focus on what you can do, not on what you can't.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Assumptions will lead to problems. Find out the truth before you point fingers or do something you'll regret. Put more time and effort into personal gain and physical fitness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Run your ideas past anyone directly influenced by the changes you implement to your home or lifestyle. Look for enticing ways to interest others in helping you reach your objectives.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep up the momentum. Strive for perfection. Put greater emphasis on meaningful relationships, and be sure to let loved ones know how you feel. Finish what you start and keep your promises.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Someone will disagree with your decisions. Don't let emotions interfere with your resolutions. Stick to the facts, or someone will question your reasoning. Play it safe.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You can clear up uncertainty if you ask direct questions. The information you gather will help you make a decision. An offer you receive will be better than expected.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep an open mind, but verify the information you receive before you pass it along. How knowledgeable and reliable you are will affect your reputation. Offer someone needing help suggestions, not cash.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't trust someone to do things for you. Put more effort into a meaningful relationship. Discuss your intentions, and make plans that will bring you and the other party closer.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Get things done and avoid argument. Try to make progress and be grateful for any assistance you receive. A positive attitude will bring the best results.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let an emotional situation stop you from following through with your plans. A competitive challenge will boost your ego and motivate you to start a new adventure. Love is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Set your sights on something you want, and pursue your objective. A change to where or how you live will motivate you to try something you've never done. Be prepared.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A positive turn of events will broaden your options and give you hope moving forward. Don't sit back when it's vital to take care of the details if you wish to get the most out of a situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Let your imagination take the reins, and you will discover something that excites you. Personal growth will lead to a new way of life that offers peace of mind. Change begins with you.