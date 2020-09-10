Friday, Sept. 11
If you use your imagination this year, you will discover that nothing is impossible. Where there is a will, there is a solution. Set new standards and adopt a healthy, stable lifestyle. Your achievements will be welcomed by those who tend to play it safe.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of plans will make it easier for you to finish what you start. Don’t be disappointed by someone’s inability to deliver. More significant opportunities are yet to come.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take stock of what you have, consider what you need and prepare to donate what you no longer use Keeping things simple and practical will give you peace of mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Spend time doing something you enjoy. Align yourself with people who stimulate artistic and personal growth. Branch out and do your own thing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look for the truth. Someone will offer a false impression or assessment of a situation. Impulsive action will lead to a loss. Avoid risky situations and do your homework
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your temper under control. Look at situations carefully to find the best way to bring about positive change. Stick to the truth and question anything that sounds suspicious.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Sit tight and work with what you have. Stick to what you know you can handle, and don’t take on someone else’s responsibilities. Don’t get involved in something you can’t afford.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll develop an innovative way to help a worthwhile cause. The changes you make will affect how you move forward professionally. Life/work balance will be a deciding factor in the direction you choose to take.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take a moment to assess situations before you get involved. An emotional incident will require diplomatic action if you want to avoid repercussions. Get the facts before you make a decision.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take better care of your health. Approach situations involving friends or relatives with compassion and understanding. Knowledge is power, and honesty will be important. A change is heading your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Someone will mislead you regarding the risk factor involved in a protest or social gathering. Put your health first and make suggestions with your comfort in mind. Choose intelligence over desire.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be reticent regarding your thoughts, opinions and feelings. It’s better to say nothing than to send the wrong message. Sitting back and observing what others do and say will help you make the best decision.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t fold under pressure or take on someone else’s battles. Focus on making smart decisions that will help you get ahead. A little charm will go a long way when dealing with romantic matters. Peace and love are encouraged.
