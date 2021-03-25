By Eugenia Last
Syndicated columnist
Saturday, March 27
Do whatever it takes to stabilize your life. Reach out to those who have something to offer, and work to expand your knowledge, skills and interests. Minimize problems with bureaucracy and institutions by keeping your records updated. Leave nothing to chance, and make self-improvement and romance priorities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Sign up for something educational. What you learn today will help you improve your life. Stick to the truth and say what's on your mind, and you'll find out where you stand.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Explore your options, and organize a virtual event that offers mental stimulation. The information shared will spark all sorts of ideas about how to use your skills and services to get ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll have a choice: You can put your talents to better use, or you can debate with someone who will never see things your way. Choose your friends carefully, and do what's best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't neglect the people you love. Take care of your responsibilities swiftly, then move on to more pleasurable pastimes. Share your feelings and discuss your intentions. Don't take a health risk.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Self-improvement projects will pay off. Get in shape; focus on nutrition and physical endurance. Spend time with someone who makes you happy and offers encouragement. Be open about your feelings and plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be honest with yourself and do what's best for you. A change takes you in a direction that promises a better lifestyle. Don't let someone else's decision lead you down the wrong path.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Put your energy where it counts. Explore opportunities that excite you. Share your plans with a loved one, and you'll come up with a schedule that allows you to spend more time together.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't disregard what others are telling you; it may sound far-fetched, but it might be what you need to hear. An interesting path will lead to personal growth.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look for the truth. How you handle situations will influence your reputation and personal life. Stick close to home and make adjustments that add to your comfort and convenience.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An interesting way to bring in more cash will grab your attention. A couple of changes will help you lower your overhead and make room to focus on something new and exciting.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A physical improvement will help you leave the past behind. Nurture what you have to work with, and don't look back. Physical action will pay off. Romance is on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't get angry; get moving. Head in a direction that is less stressful and aligns you with people who share your goals. Financial and domestic changes will pay off.
Sunday, March 27
Pull out all the stops and concentrate on what you want to achieve this year. Settling into a new lifestyle will encourage personal growth, new friendships and a chance to rejigger your resume. Change is all around you, and the work you've done will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention to what you have and whom you love. Look for the good in everything and everyone, and it will help you achieve what you set out to do. Reach out and make connections.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think before you act or say something you'll regret. Pay more attention to unfinished business and less to what others are doing. You may have to rethink a certain position.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll get a pick-me-up if you take time to pamper yourself. Quality relaxation will encourage you to use your time more efficiently. A lifestyle change will ease stress. Romance is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take better care of your health. A tempting offer will not be in your best interest. Look for a smart way to use your time and skills. A loaded situation will require delicacy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stop worrying about what everyone wants you to do and start doing what makes you happy. Sort out your feelings and restructure the way you delegate your time. Your happiness is your responsibility.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pay attention to financial, medical and contractual issues before they escalate into something you cannot handle independently. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Share your emotions and plans with a loved one. Sharing your desires will encourage someone to join your quest. An ambitious project will help you make a desired lifestyle adjustment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't share personal information, possessions or expenses. Uncertainty at home will prompt you to rethink your plans. Preparation will be the key to your success. Don't waste time.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Observe more and say less. If you share your feelings prematurely, you will face opposition. Take time to deal with any obstacles. A well-laid-out plan will be difficult for others to dismiss.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't trust anyone to handle your affairs. Someone will take advantage of you financially. Use your ingenuity to protect yourself. Protect against health hazards.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Home improvements and investments look promising if you handle matters yourself. Don't let uncertainty cause you to miss out on a good deal. Don't let a change someone makes upset your plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Scrutinize partnerships. Consider who is trying to take advantage of you and who is being genuine. Trust will play a significant role in the way things turn out. Let your intuition lead the way.