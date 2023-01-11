Speak with passion and let your persuasive wisdom convince others to join you on your journey this year. Use your persuasive powers and charm to get what you want. Don’t let the little things get to you. Trust, moderation and well-thought-out plans will lead to victory.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Breathe deep to get relief. You know what you must do to start the party. Embrace the highs and lows with enthusiasm and positivity, and seek out people who can help make your dreams come true.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be open and offer your services to those who need help or count on you, but do your own thing when it comes to home and family matters. A new dietary plan or fitness routine will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Sign, seal and deliver the goods; a positive change will occur. An opening that becomes available is a perfect fit. Make physical changes that reflect new beginnings. Don’t let anger get in the way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Verify information before passing it along. Don’t cut corners; prove your point and enlist needed help. Don’t be daunted by interference or uncertainty. Choose the most inviting path.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll get a mixed message from someone you thought you knew well. Don’t hesitate to ask questions. An acquaintance will make a comment that will refresh your memory and help you make a wise decision.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Set the pace and see who contributes and who can keep up with you. A well-rounded, organized group can make a difference. Take a position of leadership, while giving others the freedom to express themselves.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Deal with confusion and chaos at home and work, then consider the facts and figures. Be responsible for your decisions. Make commitments based on your ability get things done.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Step into the spotlight, and something good will unfold. Discuss ideas with people who share your sentiments to find a clear passage to a brighter future. Don’t tolerate poorly run operations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Your attention to detail is remarkable but time-consuming. Balance and structure are essential if you plan to get the most done in the shortest period. Critical comments will not motivate others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll have difficulty keeping a secret. A change you desire won’t be shared by family or colleagues, but self-improvement projects will get a high five. Make personal gain a priority.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Your reputation and integrity are in danger. Make sure any information you share is genuine and verified. A direct approach will spare you from being put in a vulnerable position.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Emotions and reality will clash if you aren’t straightforward. Spread your wings and try new things. Showing interest in what others do will motivate you to excel in valuable skill sets.