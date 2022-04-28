Saturday, April 30
Embrace changes that lead to freedom and peace of mind. Don’t limit what you can do or listen to negative input from people who don’t see your vision or understand your passion. Be who you want to be and do what makes you happy. Live in the moment and practice what you preach.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You know how to play the game. The rules are in place and the outcome is clear. Place your feet firmly on the ground and proceed with strength and courage. You are in control.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Attending a reunion or reaching out to someone from your past will cause mixed feelings. Size up situations honestly. Giving someone the wrong impression or making an assumption will lead to regret.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take things up a notch. Be creative and demonstrate your passion for excellence. An energetic schedule will prompt you to look and feel your best. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Think before you make a move. Don’t try to keep up with others or copy them. Pay more attention to learning, helping others and living a moderate and peaceful lifestyle. Do what makes you happy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — The voice of reason will help you make the right decision. A change will give you something to think about. Get out and socialize or network, and it will lead to personal growth.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Prioritize money, health and contracts. Organize documents and ease your mind. Talk to an expert if something perplexes you. Think about how you handle your money and make changes if needed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Reevaluate relationships and gravitate toward people who share your sentiments. Distance yourself from negativity and obstacles. Use your imagination. Romance is featured.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t let what others do or say upset you. Look inward and focus on yourself, your needs and how you want to move forward. You can’t change others, but you can change yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your energy where it counts, and you will be happy with the results. Make changes that will get others engaged in ideas that will benefit everyone at home and in your community.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Show discipline and don’t give in to someone’s whims. You’ll feel much better about yourself if you finish what you start. Put together a to-do list, and forge ahead until everything is squared away.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Step up and take charge. Your energy and capacity to see things as they are will help you get things done. A change will improve your life and encourage loved ones to support your efforts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- The work you put in will pay off. Don’t give up on something or someone you love. Look at situations from the inside out, and you’ll find a way to get things done. Go with the flow.
Initiate plans and turn negatives into positives. Take a stand and do your best. Be creative and intelligent when handling institutional matters and dealing with rules. Preparation and intuition will take you to the finish line. Personal growth and love are favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make your move. Say what’s on your mind and implement your plans with precision and detail. Don’t hold back when action is required and your reputation is at stake. Romance is on the rise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take a position and share your beliefs, and you will make a difference. Assess situations and do your part to make things right. Get to know your rivals. Don’t let anger take hold.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Plan your actions. Look at your options and alternatives. Don’t fear change or shy away from the spotlight. Be passionate about what you want and use your insight to bring about change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll face limitations if you fight unfairly. Grant to others the freedom you want yourself, then proceed. Trying to change others is a waste of time. Set a good example.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll learn if you are willing to try something new. Listen and respect others’ beliefs, but in the end, do what’s best for you. A joint venture, partnership or agreement will turn out well.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to what’s happening at home. Look for simple ways to make amends, and you will avoid feeling left out. Keeping the peace and striving for equality will keep things friendly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Venture into situations that are intriguing and encourage you to make personal changes that boost your morale and confidence. Romance is in the stars. Share your thoughts and listen to those of others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do your homework. Don’t trust anyone to give you accurate information. Put your emotions on hold, and you’ll see situations more clearly. Verify facts and act responsibly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t hold back when you have so much to gain. Get together with a friend, relative or collaborator and map out what you want to do next. Working with others will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t feel the need to make a move because someone else prompts you. It’s OK to be an observer or to do your own thing. Stick close to home and move items around to accommodate something you want to pursue.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pursue what makes you happy, and incorporate it into your everyday routine. You are the master of your domain, so don’t let an outsider interfere. The world is your oyster.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Choose your words wisely. Saying something that might jeopardize your reputation or an important relationship will leave you down in the dumps. Use your intelligence to handle sensitive situations.