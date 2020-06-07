Homer Lewis Banks, 90, resident of Ninety Six, husband of Ethel Porter Banks, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home.
Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Updated: June 7, 2020 @ 5:38 pm
