Hodges Elementary School had an active shooter drill to help teachers recognize the sounds of actual gunshots. The drill came after Hodges went on lockout several times because of what teachers thought were gunshots.
“Any loss of teaching time is a problem,” said Natalie Talbert, director of safety for Greenwood County School District 50. “We want our students to get a good quality education, to learn without interruption.”
The State Law Enforcement Division and Sheriff Dennis Kelly were coordinating with Talbert to make the drill happen.
“Sheriff Kelly was there in person,” Talbert said. “He is a strong advocate of our school district and keeping our students safe.”
They used real guns with blank rounds to make the action sound real. First they had to let the surrounding community know, to avoid panic. They then proceeded with the drill, where they fired shots outside so teachers could know how gunfire sounded. Also they did the simulation inside, moving away and coming towards classrooms so the teachers would know what those sounded like as well.
“Even though they weren’t live rounds, it’s as close to a real gunshot as you’re going to hear,” Talbert said.
Talbert added that she is hoping to add the drills throughout the district.