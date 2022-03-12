In one image, a teen wears clothing synonymous with her culture, but beneath the hemline peek out Converse sneakers.
“It’s almost humorous, while showing two sides to her identity,” photographer and photography teacher Zane Logan said.
Logan, 43, admits it was awkward asking high school students if they would voluntarily take part in portrait sessions.
Logan is a photography instructor at the Greenville County-based high school magnet program at the Greenville Fine Arts Center.
“Portraits and Process” celebrates “adolescence and confidence,” Logan said.
Logan first struck up conversations with Fine Arts Center students and then sent home information and permission forms with interested students.
“Subjects were allowed to smile but, for the most part, they chose not to,” Logan said. “...Once in the studio, I reminded them that confidence sets the tone for the collaboration.”
Many of the subjects, Logan said, gave “an intense return of the gaze, demanding a little more consideration by the viewer” than a smile.
“Students were very receptive to this project,” he said. “This group of teenagers is resilient, dealing with COVID-19, dealing with lockdown and, essentially, a loss of time. They’ve endured so much, but they have such individuality and character. This exhibition is about how they’ve handled all of this. I really want it to be a celebration, while recognizing what they’ve been through these last two years.”
Generally, Logan shoots large format images, but his 4-by-5 camera proved to be a barrier for this project.
“The 4-by-5 camera brought such a formal aspect to the portrait sessions that I switched over to digital, a smaller, handheld camera and it helped,” Logan said. “I’m very happy with the images in the end. ...Introducing the digital camera into it was like night and day.”
Logan said he typically uses just one light source in his studio, wanting the photographic subjects to be the focus.
Logan is a Pickens native with a bachelor of fine arts from Savannah College of Art and Design and a master of fine arts from Clemson University. He has been a teacher at the Fine Arts Center in Greenville since 2018 and lives in Inman.
A close friend, who sold Logan a beginner-level 35mm camera years ago, started him on his photography journey. At the time, Logan was intent on studying graphic design at Greenville Tech.
“Portraits and Process” is an exhibition, of more than 20 high school students’ portraits, mostly in color, with a few black-and-white, premiering at Lander University’s Fine Art Gallery.
See the works and learn more about the artist from 6 to 8 p.m. March 22 during a public reception.