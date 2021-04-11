USC head coach Shane Beamer and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield made a decision on a quarterback they want to pursue for the 2022 class, and they set the bar high.
Satterfield offered 4-star Braden Davis (6-5 184) of Middletown, DE. Davis is ranked the #6 dual-threat quarterback nationally in his class in the 247Sports Composite. Davis received his offer from Beamer during a Zoom call with the Gamecock coaches.
“That was an awesome experience,” Davis said. “I went from the Zoom call to the virtual visit, and then at the end coach Beamer let me know I had an offer from South Carolina. It’s exciting. You could feel the emotion coming thru the screen. When he gave me the offer, he said the way that I was carrying myself, the type of person that he felt like I was, and thought our interactions on the Zoom call made him feel comfortable and made him want to give me the offer.” Davis said the virtual visit proved to be enlightening for him in gathering information on the Gamecock program.
“I got to see everything from nutrition, academics, strength, campus life, football, everything like that,” Davis said. “It was a great presentation. I could just feel the energy. I really just got a good feel for how they view me as a quarterback. It’s pretty high and I’m appreciative of that.”
Satterfield has been in regular communication with him, Davis said, and the two are becoming comfortable with one another.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “Coach Satterfield is a great guy. We talked a bunch over the phone and we’re actually going to get on and talk some football here pretty soon, either today or tomorrow. We’ll just keep building it from there.”
Davis has not publicly narrowed his list but he has a number of big-time offers to include Duke, Maryland, Florida, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Iowa, Arkansas, Florida State, Stanford and Michigan State. He also was offered by Alabama, LSU and Georgia, but they’ve taken other quarterback commitments for the class, though Davis said that’s not an issue with him.
“South Carolina, it was great getting that offer and I’m definitely considering there,” Davis said. “I feel like at this point I’m getting to where I can start narrowing down my list and really starting to focus on a handful of schools and be able to make my decision in the near future hopefully. I would say maybe a month and a half. I’m not too sure. I just want to keep building relationships. Whenever I’m comfortable with where I want to go, that’s when I’ll make the decision. I’m still at the point where I’m looking at anybody who is interested in me. I’ve taken visits and been able to see most of the places I’m still considering. But really, everybody who has offered me and showed interest, I’m still considering at this point.”
Last month Davis made a stop in Columbia for a personal tour of the campus. He also visited NC State, Duke and Georgia Tech while on that trip. And he might take a couple of more personal visits before making his decision. Davis moved to Florida for the 2020 season but suffered an ankle injury in the third game and returned to Delaware. In three games he was 21-47 for 261 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and he rushed for 44 yards and 2 scores. His father is Antone Davis, former All-American offensive lineman at Tennessee and the #8 pick in the 1991 Draft.
DT Felix Hixon of Jackson, GA took a personal visit to USC last week, the first time he’d had a chance to see the campus and Columbia in person. Hixon visited with his parents. They toured the city and the campus, including a stop by some of the football facilities for a closer look.
“It was real good. I enjoyed going around the campus,” Hixon said. “Of course, I couldn’t go in any of the facilities and do anything with that, but I enjoyed my time in the city. What really stood out was the stadium itself. Coming into the town, you can see it and it’s like one of the biggest things there. We couldn’t go into the indoor facility, but we saw it. That’s a big indoor facility. And even though you are in South Carolina, it almost feels like a Florida kind of vibe.”
Before the visit, all Hixon had seen of USC were pictures. He said the in-person experience was bit as good as those pictures depicted.
“I’d seen the pictures and all, but actually being there, it actually really felt good,” Hixon said. “I actually loved it. I loved the atmosphere. It matches up with the pictures I saw.”
Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey is pursuing Hixon for the Gamecocks. He couldn’t see him in person on the visit, but he did hit him up on the phone after he left the campus and completed his visit.
“He was telling me how good the atmosphere was, and how they treated him since he was new,” Hixon said. “When I went there, I was like, I could see why it did. It was cool. I liked it.”
Hixon said he’ll make a return visit, on his own, to USC in June. He doesn’t plan to take his official visit with the Gamecocks until the season. Currently he has official visits set for Georgia Tech and Virginia in June. He also has Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Georgia, Louisville, Arkansas and Wisconsin on his short list.
USC continues to load up June with official visits. The latest target to announce a scheduled visit is CB Chris Graves (6-2 180) of Fort Myers, FL. He has set his official visit for June 25th. Graves said he has been talking with Gamecocks secondary coach Torrian Gray, and he has enough interest in the Gamecocks to take a closer look.
“We’re developing a relationship right now,” Graves said. “He said he lives my speed, my length and my size. He likes my physicality and the way I can cover receivers. They are in the SEC, so they are a big school.”
Graves also has set an official visit with USF for July 16th. Some of his other offers include Coastal Carolina, Louisville, LSU, Minnesota, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Illinois, UCF, Florida State, Miami, East Carolina, Boston College, Penn State, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Virginia and West Virginia. Clemson also has been in touch with Graves. The Tigers have not yet offered but cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has been in conversations with Graves. “They definitely would be one of my top choices if they offered,” Graves said. “They like me at corner because of my size, my physicality, my speed, my technique. He just thinks I’m an all-around good player. Hopefully, they’ll offer me.” Graves said the schools showing the strongest interest at this point would be USC, LSU, Maryland, Illinois, USF, Florida State and Miami. He plans to wait until February to make a decision. Graves is a two-way player who also stars at receiver. Last season on defense he had 26 tackles with 4 pass break ups and 1 interception. On offense he had 27 catches for 500 yards and 4 touchdowns. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the #47 ATH nationally in the 2022 class.
DT Aaron Bryant of Southaven, MS included USC is his top 10. Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Auburn, Indiana, Texas and LSU.
USC made the cut from 15 to 12 with 5-star SAF Kamari Wilson of IMG Academy. Clemson was in his top 15 but did not make the cut. The others on his new list are Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Miami, Georgia, Florida, USF and Florida State.
USC offered RB Dylan Sampson (5-10 180) of Geismar, LA. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and the #44 running back nationally in the 2022 class. Some other offers are Tennessee, Duke, NC State, Memphis, Houston, Purdue, Wake Forest, Cal, Indiana, Louisiana, Western Kentucky, Colorado and Vanderbilt. In 8 games this past season, Sampson rushed for 1357 yards averaging 10.8 yards per carry, and he scored 15 touchdowns.
USC offered RB De’Anthony Gatson (5-10 198) of Newton, TX. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked 46th nationally among running backs in the class. Some other offers include Baylor, Houston, Colorado, Iowa State, Michigan and Southern Cal. Last season he rushed for 1974 yards and 29 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 4070 yards and 62 touchdowns in his career.
USC offered 4-star RB George Pettaway (5-11 185) of Suffolk, VA. He’s rated the #10 RB nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Auburn, Florida State and Ole Miss are other recent offers.
USC offered SAF Peyton Williams (6-0 180) of Rockwall, TX. Michigan State and Maryland also have offered.
USC offered 2023 LB Tackett Curtis (6-2 195) of Many, LA. He’s rated a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the #3 outside linebacker nationally in his class. He was first team All-State last season and the 2A Defensive Player of the Year. He had 92 tackles and 4 interceptions in helping his team win a state championship. Curtis also has offers from LSU, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Miami, Iowa State, Auburn, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Southern Cal and Ole Miss
USC offered 2023 LB Karmelo Overton (6-2 215) of Ozark, AL. Georgia Tech and Tennessee are two other offers.
USC offered 2023 RB Jaylen Johnson (5-10 190) of Baxley, GA.
USC offered 2023 DB Chris Peal of Charlotte.
USC target OT Ryan Brubaker was offered by Florida.
Clemson is involved with DE Samuel Okunlola (6-4 220) of Brockton, MA. He’s a three-star rated talent in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 36th nationally among strongside defensive ends. And no doubt he would have helped his stock had he had a season in 2020, but Covid took care of that for the private schools in Massachusetts. But Clemson coaches Brent Venables, Todd Bates, Lemanski Hall and Mike Reed saw enough good stuff off of his 2019 tape, and off their personal interviews, to offer Okunlola in March. “I did a virtual visit about two months ago before I got offered,” Okunlola said. “I’ve been talking to the coaches, coach Ski, coach Venables, coach B, coach Reed and some of the other staff. They like that I’m versatile and I can drop back in coverage, rush the quarterback and stop the run. They like my versatility. They like my ability to get to the quarterback and things of that nature.” Last time he played a season, Okunlola recorded 10 sacks. Clemson isn’t the only big-time program to jump in on Okunlola but knowing the programs history in being picky with prospects, and in developing defensive ends, he found the Tigers’ offer to be extra special. “It was very exciting,” Okunlola said. “They don’t offer too many kids. I’ve very grateful to receive an offer and to have the potential opportunity to play for them one day. They are definitely interested in me.” His other offers include Texas, Arizona, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Kansas, Ole Miss, Michigan, Maryland, Purdue, Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Indiana, Colorado, Penn State, Syracuse and Nebraska. Okunlola said he’s not at the point yet where he’s ready to name favorites. “In a couple of months I’ll probably drop a top school list, cut my list down,” he said. “Meantime, I’m just doing my research on each school trying to find the best fit as a student and an athlete. Right now I’m just doing my research.” He will take official and unofficial visits in the months to come, and Clemson will get one of those stops. Okunlola said as he makes the trips, he’ll be looking to check the boxes on the things most important to him in a college football program. . “The right fit for me as a student and an athlete,” Okunlola said. “Going somewhere where I’m wanted. Going where I can be developed.”
CB Ryan Turner (6-0 180) of Hollywood, FL is another big-time corner strongly desired by Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. Turner and his family are similarly interested in the Tigers and spent four days on campus leading up to the spring game. “For players it may seem like a scrimmage or like a competitive practice, but they were playing as a game,” Turner said. “People going crazy on the sideline, players jumping around once their teammates made plays, I was really surprised by that.” Turner was on a personal visit in that due to the NCAA Dead Period, he wasn’t allowed to meet with the coaches are go inside the athletic facilities. He and his family members had to buy their tickets just like any of the other fans. He also had to find some things to do around Clemson for the time they were there. “Spring game, me and my parents drove around the campus a few times, seeing the campus at nighttime, seeing the campus during the day,” Turner said. “We ate at some famous restaurants in the city. It’s cool, a very relaxed city, a very laid back city. I thought the campus was smaller, but seeing it in person, it’s bigger in person. I can adapt to it, basically.” As for the football team, Turner, of course, focused on the cornerbacks, or lack thereof, on the field during Saturday’s game. “That means it’s a chance I could play early. That’s really what I like about the situation that they have at corner,” Turner said. “I love how coach Venables has his corners disguise the coverages. You really don’t know if they are in man coverage or in zone. I really like that. I think they have four scholarship corners on the roster right now, so that’s a big thing because that means I have a better chance of playing early there than going to a school that has six or seven corners already on the roster.” Turner didn’t get to see Venables or Reed while in Clemson, but they were quickly on the phone with him once his visit was over. “They really just asked me how I liked it and what I liked about it,” Turner said. “They were really just telling me I’m a a top guy on the board, so we’re not putting any pressure on you to commit, but we want you.” Turner also has been to Ohio State unofficially and is going to check out Boston College this week. He is returning to Ohio State for the spring April 17th and has scheduled an official visit with the Buckeyes for June 11th, the same weekend of the Clemson Elite Retreat. He is also considering a visit to Ole Miss. Miami also is a factor, and Turner said he can easily visit Coral Cables anytime, but he hasn’t been there much. He said Clemson, Ohio State and Boston College have been recruiting him the hardest. Turner is rated a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked 33rd nationally among 2022 cornerbacks. He had 45 tackles and two interceptions last season.
Clemson has moved quickly up the board with CB Toriano Pride (5-11 172) of St. Louis since offering him a few months ago. He made his second visit to campus Saturday, this time with his family, to take in the spring game. Clemson is right in the mix with Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. The weekend visit was another positive check mark for the Tigers. “It went really good. I loved the atmosphere and all the people treated me like family, some of the other recruits and commits, that felt really good,” Pride said. “I loved the weather down there. They looked really good for their spring game, they played well. I just got to build a lot of relationships with some of the commits and recruits.” Pride first visited Clemson in February with his seven on seven team which had played in Myrtle Beach. On that trip he got to walk around the campus but, of course, couldn’t go inside the athletic facilities, including Death Valley, due to the NCAA Dead Period. So, Saturday was the first time in person he’s gotten to see where the Tigers play. “It was live. I didn’t know the stadium was that big,” Pride said. “I was just really surprised. I didn’t think it was that big on TV. That was a big surprise.” Again, with the dead period still in place, Pride wasn’t allowed to meet with any of the Clemson coaches. But they knew he was there. Corners coach Mike Reed has built a strong relationship with Pride and no doubt this visit enhanced Clemson’s position with him. “That’s the only school I’ve seen right now, so I’m going to say yeah as of right now,” Pride said. “Clemson is in a really good spot with me. I’ve built a lot of relationships with current players, so I got to see it from a perspective of people on the team.” Pride said he will return to Clemson for a third time for their Elite Retreat weekend June 11th. Again, that will be a personal visit for him. He has an official visit set with Ohio State the weekend prior. He also plans to set visits with Alabama and Georgia.
Clemson made the final six with 5-star SAF Jacoby Mathews (6-1 204) of Ponchatoula, LA. He also has LSU, Florida, Arizona State, Southern Cal and Texas on his list. Mathews is rated the #2 safety nationally in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite. He also played quarterback last season and had over 1500 yards and accounted for 23 touchdowns.
DE Cyrus Moss of Las Vegas has Clemson in his top five along with Oregon, Florida, Notre Dame and Arizona State.
Clemson target OT Kiyaunta Goodwin (6-8 305) of Charlestown, IN has set April 17 for his announcement. Clemson, Alabama, Michigan State, Ohio State and Kentucky have been his top schools.
Clemson target DT Hero Kanu (6-5 293) of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA was offered by Ohio State.
Clemson target SAF Sherrod Covil (6-0 185) of Chesapeake, VA was offered by Ohio State.
Hammond OT Drew Bobo confirmed he will play his senior season at Auburn High in Alabama. His family is moving to Auburn where his father is the offensive coordinator. Bobo was offered by USC but said their interested has dropped off. He also picked up an offer from Virginia Thursday night.
Penn State offered Dutch Fork WR Antonio Williams.
QB Bryce Archie Marietta, GA committed to Coastal Carolina.
Basketball News:
USC basketball coach Frank Martin last week added a second transfer piece to his reforming roster for 2021-22 in 6-7 AJ Wilson of George Mason. He joins 6-2 Chico Carter Jr. of Murray State as transfers to USC. Wilson would be the 13th scholarship player on the roster if there are no more defections, but more are expected. Wilson played 114 games in his career at GM and averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He shot 45% from the floor and 57% from the line. He was named to the A-10 All Defensive Team this past season. He was second in the conference in blocked shots and is the schools all-time leading shot blocker with 212.
USC recently made contact with North Dakota transfer forward 6-9 Filip Rebraca, and he is interested in continuing the conversations to see if the relationship will grow and lead to an offer. Gamecock assistant coach Chuck Martin is handling the recruiting and the two have it off quickly. Rebraca is from Serbia and is father, Zeljko Rebraca, played five seasons in the NBA. “He (Martin) was telling me all about that he visited Serbia before because of basketball and he really liked the people there,” Rebraca said. “We’re just connecting on a few points, what they feel like they need going forward, would I be a good fit, so we’re just getting to know each other.” Rebraca said Martin his piqued his interest in the Gamecocks and he wants to learn more. “I’m highly interested to see what they have to say,” Rebraca said. “This is just the beginning of the process. I can still learn a lot more of what they have to offer if they decide to continue this recruitment process. I’d like to talk with the head coach and learn about this program more. They said we (he and Frank Martin) should be able to talk soon.” The Gamecocks are going through a roster overhaul for the most part this off-season, and Rebraca said Martin explained to him he would fit a definite need in the program. “They need an experienced guy who can be versatile like I am,” he said. “I do a little bit of everything. In the post, I can play back to the basket, I can face-up, I can face-up and shoot, I can short roll and shoot, I can drive and I can shoot threes. I feel like my game is really well rounded. All my skills can improve, but I’d say I can do a little bit of everything.” In his three seasons at North Dakota, Rebraca averaged 13 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He shot 54% from the floor, 38% from three and 63% from the line. This past season he averaged over 17 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Unlike most every other transfer, Rebraca said he’s not leaving North Dakota to simply step up in the basketball world. “I am an international student, and there’s a US government rule that says international students have to take at least one in person class per semester,” Rebraca said. “I am graduating this summer. The UND master’s program I wanted to attend is going fully online, so I cannot stay here legally, so I decided to not sacrifice my education and try to find another school where I can do it. That’s my primary reason.” He plans to get his master’s in business administration, and he knows USC has a nationally leading program in that category in their International Business school. Rebraca will continue to do Zoom sessions with the various schools. He does not plan to take any official visits, which won’t be allowed until June 1st at the earliest. “I’ll probably have my decision by then,” Rebraca said. “I won’t be taking visits but I’ll definitely be setting up Zooms with other teams that we have mutual interest in and try to find out more about their culture, style of play, how they seem in their team and what are the potential things we can do.” Rebraca said Iowa, Minnesota, Tulsa, Utah and San Diego State are some of the schools showing the strongest interest in him at this point.
USC offered 6-6 Kam Craft of Buffalo Grove, IL. Some of his other offers are Loyola Chicago, Xavier, Maryland, Nebraska, DePaul and Drake. This season, in 16 games according to MaxPreps, Craft averaged 27 points and 7 rebounds per game. For his career, in 73 games, Craft has averaged 23 points and 7 rebounds per game.
USC is among the schools involved with Fordham transfer 6-11 Joel Soriano according to Dushawn London of 247Sports. Soriano averaged 10 points and 9 rebounds per game this past season. He told London he’s also looking at Oklahoma, St. John’s, Creighton, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Penn State and VCU.
The Gamecocks have interest in 6-2 Zaire Wade of Chicago, son of former NBA great Dwayne Wade. Wade attends Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and is a teammate of Gamecock signee Devin Carter. Carter’s father is with the Miami Heat as a player development coach and is close with Wade from their days with the Heat.
USC is in the mix for 6-3 Erik Stevenson, transfer from Washington according to Jeff Goodman. Stevenson is down to the Gamecocks, BYU and Butler. He averaged 26 points per game this season. He started his career at Wichita State.
6-10 Noah Clowney of Dorman was offered by Clemson, Providence and Appalachian State.
6-6 Nick Farrar is transferring to the College of Charleston from NC State.
5-10 Fah’Mir Ali is transferring from Radford to the College of Charleston.
Former USC guard Trae Hannibal is transferring to Murray State.
Former Clemson guard Clyde Trapp is transferring to Charlotte.
Former Clemson commitment 6-6 Lucas Taylor of Wake Forest, NC committed to Wake Forest.