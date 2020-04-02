You may not think about it often, but wild birds use your lawn as a rest stop and place to call home. As you spruce up your lawn and garden for the season, there are simple steps you can take to protect them and help them thrive.
According to Spencer Schock, founder of WindowAlert, makers of bird-friendly products for homes, the following changes are easy to implement in order to create a safe harbor for wild birds:
• Plant native species: Planting native species on your property is one of the most impactful ways you can improve your local environment, as well as make your lawn and garden a healthy habitat for wild birds and other fauna.
• Make windows visible: Up to 1 billion birds die annually from striking windows in US, according to the American Bird Conservancy. The good news is that it’s relatively easy and affordable to prevent your home from being part of the problem. Special window decals that re
flect ultraviolet sunlight, a wavelength of light noticeable to birds, have been proven to substantially reduce the likelihood of bird strikes.