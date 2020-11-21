Sometimes, the best gift is helping someone else.
During the novel coronavirus pandemic, Community Initiatives of Greenwood has seen an increase in requests for rent and utilities assistance and for mental health counseling.
The Greenwood-based nonprofit provides social, economic, educational and health services for individuals and families.
Under the CI umbrella is a free health clinic, after school and summer programming for youths and helps eligible people apply for various types of benefits such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
"We've seen parents and children affected by the novel coronavirus and if they have had to stay home from work or school, that can have an impact," said Teresa S. Goodman, CI executive director. "We've also seen households affected by layoffs and a reduction in work hours, but that hasn't resulted in a reduction in rent. Some families, when they've gotten behind on paying bills, they haven't been able to catch up."
Goodman cites an example of a single-parent household, where the head of household contracted COVID-19 at work.
"After two or three days, the parent's paid time off was used up and she was out of work, with no pay, and small children who then had to be quarantined," Goodman said. "Her worries were about buying Christmas gifts for her children and paying for rent and utilities."
Goodman said CI has been able to help that single parent pay her rent and utilities and speak with a counselor to address her concerns.
Likewise, the novel coronavirus pandemic has also impacted people served by The Salvation Army in Greenwood. Social service numbers for the nonprofit are up.
"We're not out of this yet," Hughes said. "Primarily, people are coming to us for rental, mortgage and utilities assistance. Food has been substantial, too. But, school districts have been tremendous in distributing breakfasts and lunches to students doing virtual learning at home."
The Salvation Army in Greenwood offers a range of services, including a food pantry, rent and utilities, emergency assistance, Christmas assistance, clothing assistance, disaster relief, weekly Christian worship and more. Service areas include Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick and Saluda.
Maj. Jason Hughes, corps officer, said he was worried big box stores might not allow The Salvation Army bell ringing campaign during the pandemic.
"But, stores, including Walmart and Belk are really doing something amazing," Hughes said. "Walmart is giving us an extra week and Belk is giving us extra time, too. Kettles provide our single largest line-item income source. If that fundraising campaign fails, we've got to redo our entire budget."
People's safety comes first, Hughes said.
"In addition to making sure volunteer bell ringers are safe, and wearing masks, the change shortage could impact kettle campaigns, too," Hughes said. "Starting lasting year, we began accepting ApplePay and GooglePay at kettle sites."
Hughes said COVID-19 is hitting people and families hard.
"There are legitimate increases in need for assistance with rent, mortgage and utilities," Hughes said. "The reality is, people need to wear their masks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and the flu.
"Consider giving a $10 or $20 gift in honor of someone. Last year, I was given a gift to aid a Salvation Army missionary project. Several chickens were purchased for a family in Africa so the family could begin to have a source of eggs and occasional poultry. ... For a gift of $25, The Salvation Army can feed a family of four in need for three days."