NEW YORK — Have a heart, New York!
A giant red heart sculpture installed this week in Central Park as a tribute to health care workers and COVID-19 victims has been taken down — an apparent casualty of confusion and red tape.
Italian sculptor Sergio Furnari says he was walking by the park Thursday afternoon with friends when he noticed that his “Heroes Heart Monument” was gone.
When he went to file a police report, he said, he was bounced from police station to police station until a police officer on Friday showed him video of people removing the 10-foot-tall, 3,000-pound monument and placing it on a truck.
“They literally broke my heart,” Furnari said when reached Friday night.
Furnari conceded he did not have a permit to place the heart in the park but considered a $4,000 grant he received from New York City’s government to be his permit for the temporary installation. He said he considered the removal of his memorial “an abuse of power.”
A message seeking comment was left with the Central Park Conservancy, the nonprofit that manages the park on behalf of the city. Furnari said he planned to go to the organization on Monday to find out what happened to his heart.
Furnari said he wanted the sculpture to be a place for emotional and spiritual solace in the bustling city and not just a popular spot for selfies, though he said he was cool with that, too.
The work was an extension of another piece he created earlier in the pandemic: a life-size sculpture of a health care worker kneeling with arms stretched to the sky.
In an interview before the sculpture’s removal, the artist explained his vision for the piece.
“Everybody suffers in different ways and needs all different types of comfort,” Furnari said. “I hope this heart helps them remember their loved ones and cope with the grief. For a moment, they can forget about their problems.”
Police warn woman not to wear Halloween costume as protest
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A South Florida woman says she was warned by a local police officer not to wear a Halloween costume that is designed like a condo building project that she and others oppose since it would be considered a protest for which she needs a permit.
Cat Uden told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the officer told her that if she wore the costume to the city of Hollywood’s Hollyweird Halloween block party Saturday night it would be considered a planned protest march.
Uden said she still plans to wear the costume but that she won’t bring along her 12-year-old son.
“I don’t want him to see me getting harassed by the police,” Uden said.
Uden has been a leading critic of a developer’s plan to build a 30-story condo on taxpayer-owned beachfront land. The land is home to a park with a community center. A vote on the matter by city commissioners is expected this year.
On Facebook, Uden urged other opponents of the development to wear a costume like hers, designed like a condo building, or to bring signs that said, “No Condo,” to the Halloween block party. A few days after she posted the message, Uden said she got the call from the local police lieutenant.
“I told him it’s a costume party,” she said. “I don’t consider it a demonstration and that’s why I didn’t apply for a permit.”
Police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said that Uden needs a permit to hold a “planned protest march.” If she attends the event and leads an organized demonstration, Uden will be given a warning and asked to leave. After a warning, the penalty could include arrest with a fine up to $500 or 60 days in jail, Bettineschi said.
Bob Jarvis, a constitutional law professor at Nova Southeastern University, told the Sun Sentinel that Uden had a right to wear the costume since doing so was protected by the First Amendment.
“The police are on very shaky ground,” Jarvis said. “There is no reason to think she is inciting anyone or that she will be starting a riot.”