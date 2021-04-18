LB Stone Blanton (6-2 220) of Madison, MS, has been a Mississippi State baseball commitment for over two years, but he believes football is his future.
He has turned his recruiting in that direction and Wednesday announced the seven schools he will move forward with. USC is on that list as Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Clayton White have gone as hard as they can after the Magnolia State standout.
“The new staff up there, coach Clayton White, he’s been real awesome to me, and we set up virtual visits in the past and that’s how the relationship formed and got stronger,” Blanton said.
“I really love what they are doing over there. Coach Beamer, he’s awesome. He was on the virtual visit with me as well along with a bunch of the defensive guys. I really believe in what they’re doing and I’m excited to see how they do this year and see what they have.” The virtual visits Blanton has taken with USC have really worked in the Gamecocks’ favor. They have opened his eyes as to what they can offer him in Columbia.
“How they take care of their players is really awesome,” Blanton said. “They have great strength coaches and awesome nutritionists which I thought was really cool, a full time nutritionists. I talked to her and she seemed awesome, knows a lot about how to take players of the players and how to teach them. The coaches work well together. I can see that. They have a great connection. It just seems like it would be fun to fit in with their culture and see what I can do there.”
Playing catchup with the other contenders, the Gamecocks have done well just to get themselves into the top group with Blanton. And Blanton said the Gamecocks aren’t just there taking up a space.
“I really do appreciate them,” Blanton said. “Everybody on that list has a legitimate show. I had to narrow it down a little and really focus on these seven, which means all of them have a shot at me.”
Blanton has set official visits to USC for June 11 and Louisville for June 18. Texas A&M, Oregon and Stanford also will get official visits, while Ole Miss and Mississippi State will get unofficial visits. The Bulldogs will have to win Blanton’s affection all over again, but this time from a football standpoint.
“I committed to Mississippi State for baseball back in 2019,” he said. “That was before football blew up, right after my sophomore season of football. That’s when I committed to them in baseball. Then football blew up. I love football and I knew it was going to lead to a football scholarship. I love Mississippi State. I have nothing but good things to say about them as well. It’s going to be a football decision and play baseball as well. I’d say it’s more 60-40 football.”
Blanton admits the other schools will be chasing Mississippi State as he goes through the visits. He will, however, have an open mind as he judges one against another to see which best meets the criteria of the perfect place for him.
“Just to see if I fit in,” Blanton said. “If I jell with the location, the coaches and see if I feel good about the players that are there and how they develop them. Culture and trust are kind of the two biggest things I’m looking for.”
Blanton is not playing baseball this spring and summer after having labrum surgery. Because of that, he probably will not graduate early so he can play another season of high school baseball. He said he’ll make his decision either before his football season or soon after it.
Blanton is graded at the four-star level in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the #10 inside linebacker nationally and the #6 prospect in Mississippi. Last season he had 121 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.
TE Jaleel Skinner (6-5 200) of Greer took some time away from recruiting while on spring break. He’s now ready to start planning official visits. Skinner said Arizona State, Oregon, Texas, Oklahoma and Florida State are some of the places he’s looking at. In fact, he wants to schedule Florida State the weekend of the Notre Dame game. Skinner has had a short list of Clemson, Florida, Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon, Florida State, LSU, Arizona State, Texas and Oklahoma. He did not make it to the Clemson spring game because he had a track meet, but he did watch it on television with a focus on the tight ends and what new position coach Tony Elliott was doing. “I watched the spring game and I loved it,” Skinner said. “Loved the tempo. Loved some of the new faces they’ve got there. Loved how they catch the ball and get up and down the field. I think they did a really good job of getting the ball to them (tight ends). The way coach Elliott called the plays was great.” Skinner said he talked with Elliott last week and he was just checking in with him. USC has not been a strong factor with him since the coaching change though he said he received some text messages from head coach Shane Beamer last week. Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Texas and Oklahoma, Skinner said, are schools being most consistent with their contact. An official visit to Clemson, Skinner said, is not something he feels the need to schedule since he can get their so easily down I-85. But he does plan to visit for the Elite Retreat the weekend of June 11th. Skinner said there is no clear favorite for him at the moment, and he’s not sure when he’ll make a decision. “If I get out to an unofficial or official visit, and I really like what I see, I could pull the trigger then,” Skinner said. “It just depends if I like what I see. Me not being able to get out and visit last year really hurt. This year I’m trying to get out and go everywhere.”
WR Dane Key (6-2 170) of Lexington, KY no doubt will get a lot of pressure to stay home and play his college football at Kentucky. First, he’s one of the top players in the state, rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked #31 nationally among receivers and #2 overall among Kentucky prospects. And second, his dad, who is the linebackers coach at his school. played for Kentucky in the early 90s. But that hasn’t stopped USC and others from trying to convince him the grass may not be bluer outside of Kentucky, but perhaps greener. He has a top ten of USC, Kentucky, Virginia, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Oregon, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Virginia Tech and Purdue. “It’s not about where my dad played or where I live, it’s about where I feel best at, not about where my dad play,” Key said. “This process is about me. My family will be involved in the decision, but they want what’s best for me.” His contact with USC started thru the Gamecocks new defensive coordinator Clayton White who coached at Western Kentucky before moving to Columbia. “My brother played for Western Kentucky and coach (Clayton) White, when he got there (USC), I was one of the first kids he contacted,” Key said. “Once he got there, he said he wanted me to come play for him. He got with coach (Justin) Stepp and they really liked my game and how I played. They really wanted me to come play for the Gamecocks.” Stepp, the Gamecocks’ wide receivers coach, is now handling Key’s recruitment. “Me and coach Stepp, we have a great relationship going on,” Key said. “He doesn’t just contact me. He’s actually contacting my mom, my dad, my whole family, just reaching out to them. The recruiting is going good. He says he wants me, but not only does he want me, he needs me to come play for him. He tells me I’d play not just outside receiver but a receiver that would play every position.” Key has never been to USC but he plans to set an official visit with the Gamecocks. He has done a long Zoom with the staff, and he said Stepp does a FaceTime meeting with him weekly. “The Zoom was three days after they offered me,” Key said. “It was an amazing feeling to get on there with the whole staff. The whole staff told me how much they liked me and needed me and how much they all wanted to be my coach when I play at the collegiate level.” Key also has gotten some insight about playing in Williams-Brice Stadium from his dad who got the chance to play there just after the Gamecocks joined the SEC in 1992. “He’s told me a lot of stories about that stadium,” Key said. “He said it was one of the loudest stadiums he’s ever played in. He was telling me about the crowd and the fanbase, and right when he walked on the field they were screaming out him. He said the stadium is right behind the field, so you hear it all game.” Key also is a high level baseball player who could be drafted, but he said his heart is in football and playing in the NFL. However, he is focused on his baseball season right now and won’t really turn his attention to football recruiting and setting up visits until that’s over. He plans to make his decision at the end of his football season. He will sign in December but will not graduate early. Last season Key had 30 catches for 478 yards and 10 touchdowns.
USC is in the top 7 with QB Braden Davis of Delaware. The others are West Virginia, NC State, Georgia Tech, Duke, Stanford and Cincinnati. The communication between Davis and the Gamecocks remains steady. “I actually talked to coach Beamer today (last week),” Davis said. “I didn’t realize this, but one of my friends, Marshawn Lloyd, he’s actually doing engineering at South Carolina, which is what I plan to do. That’s great. We’re actually going to get on a Zoom call this week and just talk some ball. (That call was held late last week) We’ve just been doing a bunch of FaceTime calls, texting back and forth, stuff like that.” Davis has not set any official visits at this point. And apparently, those won’t take place before he makes a commitment. “I’m thinking I’m going to make a decision before the dead period ends, and then I’ll be able to take my official visits,” Davis said. The NCAA is expected to end the dead period effective May 31st.
USC in top 3 with WR Addison Copeland of Buffalo along with Notre Dame and Rutgers.
DB Keenan Nelson of Philadelphia has set official visits to Penn State June 11th and USC June 25th.
SAF Jyvonte McClendon of Lakeland, FL sets official with USC for June 12th.
USC offered five-star OG Alex Birchmeier (6-5 275) of Ashburn, VA. He’s ranked the #1 OG prospect nationally in the class and the #1 prospect in Virginia in the 247Sports Composite.
USC offered DE Mason Thomas (6-3 215) of Fort Lauderdale. Last season he had 45 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. Boston College, Illinois, Iowa State, Colorado State and East Carolina are some other offers.
USC offered brothers 2023 LB Andrew Harris (6-2 190) and 2023 LB Michael Harris (6-0 190) of Altamonte Springs, FL.
USC offered 2023 four-star OT/DT Samson Okunlola (6-5 320) of Brockton, MA. He’s rated 7th nationally in his class at OT and the #1 prospect in Massachusetts. His brother is a 2022 DE and has a Clemson offer.
USC offered 2023 WR Noah Rogers (6-2 180) of Rolesville, NC. Some of his other offers are North Carolina, Penn State, West Virginia and NC State.
USC target OG Qaeshon Sapp (6-5 310) of Leesburg, GA was offered by Arizona State.
USC target DT Curtis Neal of Cornelius, NC was offered by Ohio State.
USC target DT Felix Hixon of Jackson, GA was offered by Michigan.
USC target DT Aaron Bryant has set an official visit to Texas June 25th.
SAF Jourdan Thomas of Montgomery, AL, who had an offer from USC, committed to Mississippi State.
Clemson offered LB Fletcher Cothran (6-3 205) of TL Hanna, his first official offer. He also plays baseball for the Yellow Jackets. He had 30 tackles, 3 for loss, last season according to MaxPreps.
Clemson target DE DJ Wesolak of Boonville, MO was offered by Miami. He also named his top 15 of Clemson, Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oregon, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Arizona State, Oklahoma, Texas Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and LSU.
Clemson target DT Hero Kanu of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA was offered by UCLA and Florida.
Clemson target OT Kiyaunta Goodwin (6-8 305) of Charlestown, IN committed to Kentucky. gurle
Hammond OT Drew Bobo has set an official visit to Virginia June 18th.
SAF Ashton Whitner of Greenville High was offered by West Virginia.
Dutch Fork WR Antonio Williams was offered by Miami.
Mauldin SAF Randy Caldwell was offered by North Carolina.
Chapin OT Chase Sweigart has set an official visit to USF for July 16th.
RB KZ Adams of Gray Collegiate was offered by Army.
2023 QB LaNorris Sellers (6-2 214) of South Florence was offered by Washington State. Last season he passed for 1100 yards and 12 touchdowns with 7 interceptions, and he rushed for 618 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Last year Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell recruited forward PJ Hall from Dorman, and now he’s going back to the high-level Cavalier program for more. Brownell and assistant coach Antonio Reynolds-Dean earlier this week offered 6-9 Noah Clowney. The Tigers join Xavier, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, Upstate and Providence as offers for Clowney. “One of the coaches at Clemson had been texting me a while back, but the last time we spoke was right before our state (championship) game,” Clowney said. “This past weekend, I’ve been playing good, a different coach text me. Coach Dean text me. We were talking and he said he made sure it was OK with everybody, and he just went ahead and offered. It felt great. I’m grateful for any offer.” Clowney said he didn’t necessarily grow up a Clemson fan and hasn’t been to one of the home games there, but he does watch them closely now that his former teammate is in the program. And Brownell and Reynolds-Dean made it clear they’d love to have another Cavalier sporting the tiger paw. “They have told me they like the way I play, and they see a lot about me handling the ball a lot more than they thought I could,” Clowney said. “They told me they’d love to see what I could do with me and PJ both in the game.” Clowney said one official visit he plans to schedule is with Xavier. He’s also talking a lot to Georgia Tech and likes the Yellow Jackets. He’s really just starting to see his recruitment take off, and he wants to see what’s ahead later in the year before moving forward. “Right now, I’m just trying to play and get thru the summer playing the best I can,” Clowney said. “After that, I’ve got to look back and see which schools I feel like I will fit in at the most and get good playing time. I want to go into an environment where I feel comfortable of course. I want to have a coach that’s going to push me. I’m strong on being close with my teammates. And somewhere where I feel like I fit into the system, and the way they play, they will try to develop my game beyond rather than just use me and go on to the next person that can do what I can do.” Clowney averaged 10 points and 9 rebounds per game last season. He’s rated a three-star, the #88 prospect nationally in his class and the #4 prospect in South Carolina by 247Sports.
Clemson offered 6-9 Langston Wilson of Georgia Highlands JC. He signed with Alabama in October but received his release earlier and reopened his recruiting. USC was heavily in the mix with him in October but has not been back in touch as of last week. West Virginia, Maryland, Louisiana, Washington and East Carolina are some of the other new offers.
Stockrisers reported Clemson, Indiana, and Texas A&M are the programs that have reached out to Louisville transfer 6-4 Josh Nickelberry.
Former Clemson forward Olivier Maxence-Prosper is transferring to Marquette.
USC basketball coach Frank Martin has just about filled out a starting lineup of transfers after landing his fourth Wednesday from the NCAA Transfer Portal in AC Flora grad 6-4 James Reese V. This will be the fourth collegiate stop for Reese. He started out at Buffalo before transferring to Odessa JC, TX. Then it was on to North Texas for the last two seasons. Last season Reese averaged 11 points and 4 rebounds per game. He shot 41% from the floor, 34% from three-point range, and 77% from the line. The Mean Green played in the NCAA Tournament and Reese scored 13 points in the upset of Purdue and 10 points in the loss to Villanova. His season high in scoring was 21 points in the opening game of the campaign. Reese joins guard Chico Carter Jr., and Erik Stevenson and forward AJ Wilson as transfers to the Gamecocks.
One of the other recent transfer commitments to USC was 6-8 forward AJ Wilson of George Mason. He will graduate May 14th and plans to enroll at USC for a graduate school season no later than June 1st. Wilson will not blow you away with his offensive numbers, though he says he can score in the mid-post, from the elbow and he can spot up from three. What he will impress you with, is his devotion to defense. “I have a high motor, a rare motor at that,” Wilson said. “I pride myself on defense. I would say a lot of basketball today is scoring heavy, but a lot of people in today’s game aren’t two-way players, and I take pride in myself in saying I’m an effective two way player. I can defend the rim at a high level. I can defend multiple positions at a high level. And I can score when needed to. When I talked to coach Martin and coach Bruce, the expectation coming in is just to be what I’ve always been, which is a two-way player with a high motor.” Wilson is leaving George Mason as the school’s all-time shot blocker with 212. He was named to the A-10 All-Defensive Team this past season. Wilson knows shot blocking is an art, and it’s an art he’s worked to refine. “I always liked to block shots out of bounds,” Wilson said. “As I got better in being a shot blocker, keeping the ball in play or blocking a shot to start a fast break brings me great pride because not only did you get a stop, but you’re also giving your team an opportunity to get open in transition. That’s where I feel like I thrive best, in the open court. Blocking the shot is just a strategic way to help my teammates get out in open transition better.” Wilson is a Maryland native, and it was during his run with an AAU team there that he met a coach named Bruce Shingler, now an assistant on the USC staff. “I’ve known coach Bruce since I was a teenager playing for DC Premier,” Wilson said. “I was in the Portal for maybe a week at the most before my dad told me that they had reached out. I was elated due to the fact that I knew coach Bruce, so I felt like I was going to be in good hands if I decided to go there. Once I talked to coach Martin and coach Bruce, and then weighing my options and talking to my family, I felt like it was a good option for me because I knew I would be in good hands.” Wilson will have just one season with the Gamecocks, and he’s prepared to do whatever it takes to make it a successful one. “Whatever voids that need to be filled, I’m more than happy to do what I have to do to help the team win,” Wilson said. Wilson played 114 games in his career at GM and averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He shot 45% from the floor and 57% from the line.
Former USC guard TJ Moss is transferring to McNeese State.
USC forward Trey Anderson has put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. He averaged three points per game. And one-time Gamecock forward Patrick Iriel also is in the portal. He left the program in late October and withdrew from school.
Former Charleston Southern guard Phlandrous Fleming is transferring to Florida.
Former West Florence star guard Sharone Wright Jr. is transferring out of Morgan State.
Forward Jimmy Nichols of Conway is transferring to VCU from Providence.
Former Furman star 6-8 Noah Gurley is transferring to Alabama.
The Clemson women landed transfer 6-4 LaTrese Saine of Southeast Missouri. She averaged 10 points and 8 rebounds per game this past season and blocked 103 shots.
College of Charleston signees: Fah’mir Ali, 5-10, Wilmington, DE; Dalton Bolon, 6-4, Gnadenhutten, OH; Ben Burnham, 6-7, Fort Mill; Nick Farrar, 6-6, Transfer NC State; John Meeks, 6-6, Burlington, NC; Reyne Smith, 6-2, Australia.
Texas offered 6-0 PG Jazian Gortman of Keenan.
Baseball News:
2021 catcher Caid Byrd of Socastee committed to Clemson.
2025 LHP/OF/1B Patrick Dudley (6-3 186) of Virginia Beach, VA committed to USC.