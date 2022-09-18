Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 18, 2022 @ 8:29 pm
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Cleveland
4 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Milwaukee OR Washington at Atlanta (7:20 pa.m.)
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Buffalo
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Buffalo
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Philadelphia
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP Early Rounds
noon
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds ---
