A Greenwood man is facing multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor after a 13-year-old girl wrote in a school paper about being touched inappropriately, according to a report.
Gavin Sinclair Lites, 37, of 310 Cokesbury St., Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, probation violation and three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
On Aug. 30, 2019, a Greenwood police officer met with a local school resource officer who had been alerted that a 13-year-old girl wrote a paper in class and wrote a sentence about how she “was tired of men touching her,” the report said.
The girl told a guidance counselor that a man who had come over to where she lived had touched her multiple times, kissed her and made other inappropriate advances, the report said.
The state Department of Social Services was called to investigate, and the responding officer turned the case over to detective to investigate further.