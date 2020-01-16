After a young boy was found last week wandering on Seaboard Avenue, police started an investigation that led to a Greenwood man's arrest, according to police.
Terrance Nichol McDuffie, 47, of Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
Greenwood police officers found a boy wandering Jan. 10 near the railroad tracks along Seaboard Avenue. The boy was safely taken into police care, and his parents were found that night, but police and the Department of Social Services continued to investigate.
On Thursday, police announced that the investigation revealed a man was supposed to be watching the child and had been negligent in caring for him.
"Again, we'd like to thank our community for coming together over this child," Link said in the Facebook post on Thursday. "We had multiple messages and requests asking how people could help and lots of people praying for the child's safety."