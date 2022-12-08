German police seek help in solving bull sperm heist Associated Press Dec 8, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BERLIN — Police in western Germany are appealing for help in cracking a potentially very cold case.Authorities say about 60 containers of bull sperm were stolen from a farm in the town of Olfen, 56 miles northeast of Cologne, late Monday or early Tuesday.Police said in a statement Wednesday that while it’s unclear how the rustle happened, the precious cargo needs to be supercooled with liquid nitrogen at –320 Fahrenheit so it isn’t spoiled.They are seeking tips from the public that might lead to the recovery of the sperm, which was intended for artificial insemination. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Lakelands High School Football Full coverage Most read stories Greenwood County sheriff's son faces DUI charge Coroner IDs Abbeville driver who died in Friday morning wreck Authorities still search for answers in Rhonda Kelley's 2016 disappearance Meth trafficking lands Greenwood man 17-year sentence Pogo company bounces into Greenwood with $8M investment Unique tree at Festival of Trees Lander Art Gallery hosts reception Sunny Girls host donation drive for Meg's House GHS Beta Club hosted book drive Families receive food boxes Students participate in mock mediation Council of Women meet for prayer Lander and SRH expand partnerships with new programs for nursing students