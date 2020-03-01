CLEMSON — The Clemson women’s basketball team fell to Georgia Tech 56-44 Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Clemson fell to 7-22 overall and 3-15 in the ACC, while Georgia Tech improved to 19-10 and 9-9.
Senior forward Kobi Thornton led the Tigers in scoring, tallying 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting. Thornton surpassed Clemson legend Amy Geren on Clemson’s all-time scoring list, moving into 13th place.
Nique Cherry added seven points and six rebounds off the bench.
Georgia Tech’s Lotta-Maj Lahtinen recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Clemson is the No. 14 seed for the ACC tournament and will open play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against the No. 11 seed.