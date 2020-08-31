Former Georgetown coach John Thompson dies
WASHINGTON — John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died. He was 78.
His death was announced in a family statement released by Georgetown on Monday. No details were disclosed.
One of the most celebrated and polarizing figures in his sport, Thompson took over a moribund Georgetown program in the 1970s and molded it in his unique style into a perennial contender, culminating with a national championship team anchored by center Patrick Ewing in 1984.
Georgetown reached two other title games with Thompson in charge and Ewing patrolling the paint, losing to Michael Jordan’s North Carolina team in 1982 and to Villanova in 1985.
LSU's Chase entering NFL draft
LSU record-setting receiver Ja’Marr Chase announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 college season on Monday.
A person familiar with the situation says defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, who started 13 games last season, also has told coaches he will opt out. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Shelvin’s decision has not been announced.
The moves allow Chase and Shelvin to turn their attention to next spring’s NFL Draft. Chase was expected to be among the first players drafted overall in 2021 since helping LSU win the 2019 national title with single-season SEC records of 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns receiving.
OSU player out of hospital after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was released from the hospital Monday after being shot in the face over the weekend, a spokesman for the football program said.
Garrett told police he was shot when he intervened in a dispute between a male and a female who were “arguing and being aggressive,” according to a Columbus police report. Garrett said the male then pulled out a gun and fired a shot that police said passed through both of Garrett's cheeks.
Pelicans' Ingram named most improved player
NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been named the NBA’s most improved player in a season that saw him bounce back from a life-altering blood clot and a trade from the team that drafted him second overall in 2016.
Ingram, who came to New Orleans as part of a blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, averaged a team-leading and career-best 23.8 points per game while hitting 46.3% of his shots. He also became an NBA All-Star for the first time.
Kentucky Derby prepares to have no fans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fastest two minutes in sports will also be the quietest in Kentucky Derby history.
Churchill Downs scrapped plans earlier this month for 23,000 physically distanced, masked fans to attend Saturday's rescheduled Triple Crown race due to the rise in coronavirus cases. It will be the first time spectators will not be allowed to attend the race.
That means no iconic scene of thoroughbreds rounding the first turn before packed grandstands beneath the Twin Spires. No sea of women in big, colorful hats or men in bright suits, many sipping mint juleps with Kentucky’s famous bourbon while cheering the Run For The Roses.