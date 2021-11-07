It was a thrilling first round of playoff games in the Lakelands. Here are some of my thoughts of the team’s that are left in the hunt for a state title.
Abbeville
It was another week and another victory for Abbeville, as the Panthers cruised to a 41-0 victory over Blacksburg on Friday.
While the Panthers enjoyed Krispy Kreme doughnuts to celebrate their sixth shutout on the season, fans had a chance to take in the running back duo of Jamal Marshall and Antonio Harrison. The offense which has taken a back seat in recent weeks because of the play of Jeremiah Lomax, got to spread its wings tallying 258 yards rushing in the win.
With the Panthers allowing just a mere seven points over the last six games, it will take a special team to derail Abbeville.
Saluda
If there is a group that can do it, it’s the Saluda Tigers (see that, it’s like I did that on purpose). The Tigers were impressive against Andrew Jackson tallying 38 points in their win.
It was the most amount of points the Volunteers allowed all season. Tyleke Mathis made his presence felt not on just the first play of the game, but throughout the contest as he tallied 161 total yards and two touchdowns. Saluda’s two losses on the season came against Gray Collegiate and Rabun County of Georgia, two teams also easily advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
This Friday’s matchup between Abbeville and Saluda will be fun to watch as both teams are playing their best football at the right time of the year.
Greenwood
Greenwood took care of business in a 49-3 against Pickens.
The Eagles’ 49 points scored set a new program record for most points scored in a game and showed how dominant they can be during the playoffs.
With an emphasis on ball control and taking advantage of opportunities, Greenwood found the end zone on four of its five plays from scrimmage in the second quarter.
Ve Morton led the group in rushing yards with 108, but it was a more of a complete effort against the Blue Flames, as six different Eagles scored a touchdown in the win. Greenwood will host Catawba Ridge next week, a team it beat earlier this season, it will be interesting to see if the offense can keep it going.
McCormick
The Chiefs made some noise in their win over Denmark-Olar.
A’Chean Durant tallied six touchdowns and 330 yards rushing in the win. It’s been a well-documented and turbulent season for McCormick who had to sit out because of COVID-19.
However, it seems that the Chiefs have found their stride and if they can continue to run rampant on opposing defenses, look for this team to make a run. McCormick will face Lamar on Friday, a team that was ranked No. 4 in the final regular season poll, and will look for another major contribution from Durant and company.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.