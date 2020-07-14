The Red Cross is helping a Greenwood resident after a kitchen was damaged in cooking fire.
At about 3:20 p.m. Monday, the Greenwood Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at 617 Grier St., Greenwood Fire Chief Terry Strange said.
There, they found unattended food on a stove had caught fire, causing damage to the stove, cabinets above it and the ceiling. There was minor heat damage to the attic, and smoke damage throughout the house.
Crews had to cut power to the house temporarily. The American Red Cross has volunteers helping the resident with financial assistance for essentials.