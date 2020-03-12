The demographics of women have rapidly evolved over the last half-century. Now a prominent component of corporate America and the global business landscape, women are increasingly assuming stewardship of family and business finances.
Experts agree that women have unique qualities that make them excellent money managers, but also note that they may face different challenges than men. Here are five tips to help women plan for financial security:
• Align your choices and values. Spend time considering what you want to value and prioritize in your life. Do you value time with family and friends? Traveling? A strong financial foundation — i.e., saving for emergencies and making retirement contributions? Review your bank account and credit card statements.
• Put your needs first. Whether juggling career and family responsibilities, making a difference in their communities or all the above, women tend to aim high and deliver. But in doing so, women often put the goals and objectives of others before their own needs. Start focusing on yourself and your needs and redesign your relationship with money.
• Strive for balance, not perfection. Being balanced is not about deprivation or simply delayed gratification. It is about balancing consumption today with anticipated consumption in the future. While planning for the future is prudent, we all have to live life a little now. For example, purchasing that tea or cappuccino from a coffee shop may seem extravagant at times, but if it brings serenity to your early mornings and busy days and is not a financial burden, you should do it.