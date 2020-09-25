LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor’s family demanded Friday that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings that led to no charges being brought against police officers who killed the Black woman during a raid at her apartment.
The decision dangered those who have been calling for justice for Taylor for six months, and protesters vowed to stay in the streets until the police officers involved are fired or someone is charged with her killing.
A diverse group, including Taylor’s mother, marched through Louisville on Friday evening. At one point, protesters streaming through the street encountered a line of police in riot gear who fired flash bang devices to turn them back ahead of a nighttime curfew, and some were arrested. Many then went back to a square that’s been at the center of the movement.
Earlier, Taylor’s lawyers and family expressed dismay that no one has been held accountable for her death.
“I am an angry Black woman. I am not angry for the reasons that you would like me to be. But angry because our Black women keep dying at the hands of police officers — and Black men,” Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, wrote in a statement read by a relative.
In her statement, Palmer said the criminal justice system had failed her, and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron was just the final person in the chain, following the officer who sought a no-knock warrant as part of a drug investigation, the judge who signed it and police who burst into Taylor’s apartment. The warrant was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.