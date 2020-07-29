The next Faith to Faith Friday will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Lowell St. UMC, 300 Lowell Ave.
F2F Fridays are free, family-friendly outdoor events that will feature live worship music, inspiring personal stories, encouraging messages, light refreshments, information on local resources and opportunities to safely socialize. Physical distancing will be observed, and masks will be available. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
For information, contact Teresa Roy at 864-227-1001 or troy@cornerstonecares.org.