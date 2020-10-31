Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who climbed a recreation yard fence and escaped from the Detention Center’s roof.
Dwight Dawayne Smith is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. His last known address was 220 A Taggart St., Greenwood. Smith was possibly wearing white T-shirt, white long sleeve thermal undershirt, white thermal underpants and white socks. It is believed that Smith sustained cuts to his legs from razor wire.
At 8:10 p.m. Friday, Smith climbed a chain-link fence inside a fully enclosed recreation yard. The yard is located inside the Detention Center. Once at the top, the inmate defeated the fence and razor wire by squeezing through a weak point. Staff was able to locate part of the inmate’s orange inmate uniform and blood on the roof of the Detention Center. Then, the inmate made it onto the roof of the Detention Center and scaled down an exterior wall, escaping from the center.
Staff discovered the escape during the formal head count at about 9:50 p.m. Greenwood County Sheriff’s deputies, the Bloodhound Tracking Team, the Greenwood City Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol flooded the area. The bloodhounds were able to locate the other half of the inmate’s orange inmate uniform at the corner of Park Avenue and Owens Street.
At about 2 a.m. the search for the subject in the immediate area was scaled back, according to the report. It is possible Smith was able to obtain a ride out of the area.
The trail ended at Gage Street off Milwee Ave., said Sgt. Jeff Graham with the sheriff's office. There is no evidence that Smith is dangerous.
Smith was incarcerated May 21 for three counts of burglary third degree, one count of burglary second degree, four counts of grand larceny, two counts of petit larceny, one count of malicious injury to personal property and a probation violation. Smith's bond was denied for said crimes.
An arrest warrant will be issued for the charge of escape on Smith.
If anyone has information, contact the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office through any of the following means: call GCSO at 864-942-8600; call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC,; or send tips to GCSO’s Message GCSO Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/GwdCSO/.