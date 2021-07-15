Colin Kaepernick will write children’s books
NEW YORK — Colin Kaepernick will release a series of books through the children’s publisher Scholastic, starting with a picture story scheduled for next year.
“I Color Myself Different” will come out in April, according to an announcement Thursday by Scholastic and Kaepernick Publishing, which the former NFL quarterback founded last year. Kaepernick, who was a member of the San Francisco 49ers, has not played in the NFL since 2016, after he knelt at games during “The Star Spangled Banner” to protest racial injustice and police treatment of Black people.
Kaepernick, 33, was adopted by a white family and his picture book is based on a kindergarten memory when he used a yellow crayon to draw his family, then a brown one to draw himself.
Ex-Sex Pistols sue singer Johnny Rotten
LONDON — Two former members of the Sex Pistols are suing singer Johnny Rotten for the right to use the band’s songs in an upcoming television series about the anarchic punk rock icons.
Guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook want the songs to appear in “Pistol,” a television series based on a memoir by Jones. Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, has slammed the series as “disrespectful” and is refusing to grant permission for the songs to be included.
Edmund Cullen, a lawyer for Jones and Cook, told a judge at the High Court in London on Thursday that the former bandmates have a “brittle and fractious” relationship.
Madonna documentary coming to Paramount+
NEW YORK — Streaming service Paramount+ has landed a documentary that offers a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road.
The streaming arm of ViacomCBS said Thursday that “Madame X” will make its debut in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Nordic countries and Canada beginning Oct. 8.
Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film “captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance,” according to a press release. It features 48 on-stage performers including Madonna’s children, musicians and dancers from around the globe.
Harry Styles planning U.S. tour this fall
NEW YORK — Harry Styles will hit the road on a U.S. tour this fall, with 40 concerts scheduled in such cities as New York City, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles.
“Love On Tour” kicks off on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas and will include five dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden. It will end Nov. 11 after a three-night stand at The Forum in Los Angeles.
Styles will pass through Tennessee, Florida, Colorado, Texas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Washington, D.C.
Registration to buy tickets for tour dates began Wednesday. General public tickets go on sale July 23, with verified fans getting earlier access.