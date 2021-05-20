Radio host is back on the air
after Demi Lovato rant
BOSTON — A longtime Boston radio host who quit at the end of an on-air rant Wednesday after he was told by management to stop joking about singer Demi Lovato’s announcement that they identify as non-binary was back on the air Thursday.
“I’m here. Good morning,” Matty Siegel said as he opened the “Matty in the Morning” show on WXKS-FM.
Explaining his actions from the day before, he said he “snapped” when management at station owner iHeartMedia told him to stop making jokes at Lovato’s expense.
Siegel, 71, insisted his resignation wasn’t a stunt. He decided to come back after talking to his wife, who said it wasn’t worth ending his career over Lovato, and after being told by station management he has “the freedom to say what I want.”
Stacey Abrams has deal
for 2 more political thrillers
NEW YORK— Nearly 20 years after her first novels were published, Stacey Abrams is hitting full stride as a writer.
The voting rights activist, grassroots organizer and former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate has a deal for two political thrillers, Doubleday and Anchor Books announced Thursday. The new novels will bring back the gifted and intrepid law clerk Avery Keene from Abrams’ current work, “While Justice Sleeps,” which came out last week and is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller with more than 100,000 copies in print.
Roger Hawkins, drummer for ‘The Swampers’, dies at 75
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Roger Hawkins, the original drummer for the studio band immortalized as “The Swampers” in the rock hit “Sweet Home Alabama,” died Thursday.
Hawkins, who was 75, died after an extended illness, said Ana Hyde, studio and operations manager at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio.
Hawkins was the drummer for the legendary Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, also known as “The Swampers.” He was a founder of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, along with his partners, Jimmy Johnson, David Hood and Barry Beckett.
Alexandra Huynh is the new National Youth Poet Laureate
NEW YORK — An incoming first-year student at Stanford University has been named the new National Youth Poet Laureate.
Alexandra Huynh, 18, is a second-generation Vietnamese American from Sacramento, California, who sees poetry both as a means to self-expression and social justice.
“I spend a lot of time in my head, so poetry is for me a sort of survival mechanism,” Huynh said Thursday night during a telephone interview from her home. “I wouldn’t be able to move through the world with the same amount of clarity had I not worked it out first on the page.”
Her appointment to a one-year term was announced Thursday during a virtual ceremony presented by the Kennedy Center and by the literary arts and development organization Urban Word, which established the national youth laureate program in 2017.