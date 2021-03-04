Rapper OMB Peezy charged in shooting
ATLANTA — An Alabama rapper was arrested in connection to a shooting at a music video set in downtown Atlanta, authorities said.
OMB Peezy was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, news outlets reported.
The shooting happened on Feb. 21 at a scrap yard where rappers Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg were filming a music video. Atlanta police said two men were wounded in the gunfire. Another man was injured at the scene but it’s unclear whether he was shot.
Banksy confirms he’s behind prison artwork
LONDON — Banksy appears to have thrown his support behind a campaign to turn a former prison in the English town of Reading into an arts venue, a town spokesman said on Thursday, after the artist confirmed that artwork that appeared on a red brick wall of the prison was of his making.
The elusive artist confirmed the picture was his when he posted a video of him creating it on his Instagram account. The monochrome picture shows a man escaping using a rope made of paper from a typewriter. It appeared Monday outside Reading Prison, famous as the location where Oscar Wilde served two years for “gross indecency” in the 1890s.
Anastasio to start treatment center
LUDLOW, Vt. — Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio plans to start a substance use disorder treatment center in Vermont, where the band was formed in 1983.
Anastasio, who is 14 years sober, announced Thursday that his Divided Sky Foundation has bought a building for the nonprofit center in Ludlow.
“Like so many people in America and so many in Vermont, I became addicted to opiates,” Anastasio said on his website. “I was extremely lucky to have access to care, and I know how important it is to be part of a recovery community. I’m grateful that we can help provide that opportunity for others.”
UK police won’t probe journalist over interview
LONDON — British police said Thursday that they will not launch a criminal investigation into the journalist Martin Bashir over his 1995 interview with Princess Diana.
The Metropolitan Police force said “no further action will be taken” over allegations Bashir used illegal subterfuge to get the interview.
Diana’s brother. Charles Spencer, has alleged that Bashir used false documents, including fake bank statements, and other dishonest tactics to convince Diana to agree to the interview.
‘American Anthem’ book coming in June
NEW YORK — Composer Gene Scheer, whose song “American Anthem” was quoted by President Joe Biden during his inaugural address, is returning the favor.
The picture book “American Anthem” will be released June 29, Penguin Young Readers announced Thursday. It will feature Scheer’s lyrics and illustrations by 13 artists, including Fahmida Azim, Matt Faulkner, Veronica Jamison and Christine Almeda.
While speaking in January, Biden cited Scheer’s lyrics “Let me know in my heart when my days are through, America, America, I gave my best to you.”
“I was taken by surprise, and incredibly moved, when President Biden cited my song ‘American Anthem’ at the conclusion of his inaugural speech,” Scheer said.