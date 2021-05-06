G Herbo charged with lying to investigators
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The rapper G Herbo is in more legal trouble in connection with an alleged scheme to use stolen credit card information to pay for a lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said.
The Chicago native, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, was charged Wednesday with lying to federal investigators, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.
In December, G Herbo, 25, was among six people, including his promoter Antonio Strong, indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He pleaded not guilty.
Authorities say the suspects used text messages, social media messages and emails to share account information taken from dark websites for trips on private jets, exotic car rentals, yacht charters, luxury vacation rentals, and even designer puppies.
Ed Sheeran becomes shirt sponsor
IPSWICH, England — English singer Ed Sheeran is the new shirt sponsor for third-division soccer club Ipswich.
The longtime Ipswich fan, known for songs such as “Shape of You” and “Perfect,” signed a one-year deal Thursday to sponsor the men’s and women’s shirts next season.
“The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support,” said the 30-year-old musician, who grew up in the area. “I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again.”
Jhené Aiko, Saweetie to perform on special
NEW YORK — Platinum-selling performers of part-Asian descent, including R&B singer Jhené Aiko and rapper Saweetie, will perform on a TV special produced by The Asian American Foundation, the new organization launched to improve AAPI advocacy.
TAAF announced Thursday that English icon Sting will also perform at “See Us Unite for Change — The Asian American Foundation in service of the AAPI Community.”
It will air on May 21 on a number of channels, including MTV, BET, VH1, Comedy Central as well as Facebook Watch.
Pizza chef DiFabio
gets prison time
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bruno DiFabio, a celebrity pizza chef who owns restaurants in Connecticut and New York, was sentenced to 30 days in prison Thursday for tax evasion.
DiFabio, 51, known as “Lord of the Pies” and for appearing on “Chopped” and other TV shows, was sentenced in federal court in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He was ordered to report to prison on July 12 and remains free on $100,000 bail.
Federal prosecutors said DiFabio, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, schemed with others to hide income from the restaurants, resulting in a more than $800,000 loss in tax revenue to the federal government. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiracy to file false income tax returns and false payroll tax returns.
TAAF’s launch comes as anti-AAPI hate and violence persist at alarming rates. Actor Ken Jeong will host the special, which will include appearances by Daniel Dae Kim and Lisa Ling and “will feature testimonials from leading Asian American public figures, as well as individuals working to enact change on the ground,” organizers said.
Aiko, who is part-Japanese, is one of R&B’s top stars and has achieved multi-platinum status with songs like “Sativa,” “While We’re Young” and “The Worst.” Saweetie is of Chinese, Filipino and Black descent, and has released hits like “Tap In,” “My Type” and “Best Friend.”