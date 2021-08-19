Hong Kong grants quarantine exemption
HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s government said Thursday that it has granted a quarantine exemption to an individual to perform “designated professional work” after reports that actress Nicole Kidman did not have to spend time in quarantine when she arrived in the city.
“The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy,” the government said in a statement, without identifying Kidman by name.
Kidman, who reportedly flew into Hong Kong from virus-hit Sydney, Australia, was spotted out and about in the city this week. She is to film a new Amazon Prime Video series called “Expats.”
Ed Sheeran says
new album on its way
LOS ANGELES — No more break for Ed Sheeran.
The British pop star announced Thursday that his studio album “=,” which is pronounced “Equals,” will release on Oct. 29. He unveiled his 14-song track list, which includes his recently released single “Bad Habits.”
Sheeran said his new album is “really personal.” He said his life changed in the past few years after marriage and the birth of the couple’s daughter.
“I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you,” he said in a statement.
Rolling Stones honor album ‘Tattoo You’
NEW YORK — The Rolling Stones are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their album “Tattoo You” with a remastered collection that includes nine previously unreleased tracks.
The newly-remastered 11-track album is out on Oct. 22, including songs “Hang Fire,” “Waiting on a Friend” and the opening track, “Start Me Up.” The formats will include the albums “Lost & Found: Rarities” and the 26-track “Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982.”
The “Lost & Found: Rarities” album includes the original “Living in the Heart of Love,” a version of Jimmy Reed’s “Shame, Shame, Shame,” a cover of Dobie Gray’s soulful “Drift Away” and a reggae-tinged version of “Start Me Up.”
Son of TV mailman gets on small screen
PITTSBURGH — Mister Rogers’ deliveryman’s son, who’s now a real-life mail carrier, briefly appeared this week on an episode of a children’s show based on one of Mister Rogers’ puppets.
Alex Newell, 39, is the son of David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Alex Newell had a cameo on “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
In Wednesday’s episode, Newell appeared as a mail carrier ensuring a girl’s care package has been delivered to a friend, according to the newspaper.
Disney World tweaks face mask policy
ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy.
Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to choose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theaters and outdoor attractions. Masks had been required previously.
Face coverings will remain optional in outdoor common areas. They will still be required for visitors age 2 and up at all indoor locations, such as restaurants, theaters and transportation with the exception of ferry boats.