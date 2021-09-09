Wonder to headline Global Citizen Live
LOS ANGELES — Stevie Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live’s star-studded 24-hour event in Los Angeles this month to help raise awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide.
Global Citizen officials announced Thursday that Wonder will be among several performers — including H.E.R., Adam Lambert and Demi Lovato — to take part in the event at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 25. The event will feature other performances by Chloe x Halle, OneRepublic, The Lumineers, 5 Seconds of Summer and Ozuna.
“It is again my pleasure and honor to join with all of the artists who are using their gift of song to celebrate the Global Citizens’ event by doing our part in working against global warming, starvation, and singing for equality around the world…We Are The Village!!!,” Wonder said.
Odenkirk returns
after heart attack
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bob Odenkirk is back shooting “Better Call Saul,” six weeks after having a heart attack.
Odenkirk on Wednesday tweeted a photo of himself getting made up to play title character Saul Goodman in the AMC series, indicating that shooting had resumed on its sixth and final season.
“Back to work on Better Call Saul!” Odenkirk said. “So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”
The 58-year-old Odenkirk had what he later called a “small heart attack” and collapsed on the show’s set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on July 27.
Chris Stapleton, Eric Church share CMA bids
Country stars Chris Stapleton and Eric Church will go toe-to-toe with each other at this year’s Country Music Association Awards, with both vying in the same five categories, including entertainer of the year.
In nominations announced \ Thursday, Stapleton has nominations in male vocalist, album of the year, single and song of the year, and could take home additional trophies as producer both on his album and single. Church, who put out a three-part album in April collectively called “Heart & Soul,” also earned five nominations.
They join Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs as entertainer of the year nominees. Lambert, who is also nominated for female vocalist and musical event, is the most nominated female artist in CMA history and ties with Brad Paisley for third in overall nominations, the CMA said in a news release. The show will air on Nov. 10 on ABC.