Amanda Gorman Award honors young poets
NEW YORK — Amanda Gorman can still remember when she was just another young poet trying to find her voice.
Gorman and Penguin Random House have established the Amanda Gorman Award for Poetry, a $10,000 prize for public high school students who submit the best original work.
The 23-year-old Gorman became famous in January after reading her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Current public high school seniors in the U.S. and all U.S. territories who plan to attend a 2- or 4-year college are eligible for the Gorman award. The application period runs from Oct. 1 to Feb. 1, 2022.
Stars unite for battle against cancer
LOS ANGELES — Stevie Wonder and Common will perform together for the seventh Stand Up To Cancer telethon, with Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara and husband-and-wife Ken Jeong and Tran Ho as hosts.
Brittany Howard will perform on the special at 8 p.m. on Aug. 21, with Matthew McConaughey, Chandra Wilson, Kate del Castillo, Jennifer Garner, MJ Rodriquez, Tony Hale, Jaime Camil and Max Greenfield among celebrities helping to raise money for research.
It will be carried commercial-free on 60-plus U.S. and Canadian broadcast, cable and streaming outlets.
Sony delays release
of ‘Venom’ sequel
NEW YORK — In the biggest sign yet that Hollywood’s fall plans are being altered by the surge driven by the delta variant, Sony Pictures on Thursday delayed the release of the big-budget sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”
Instead of opening in theaters Sept. 24, the “Venom” sequel will debut Oct. 15. The film, starring Tom Hardy, had been delayed numerous times.
Tony Bennett cancels 2021 touring dates
Tony Bennett has canceled his fall and winter 2021 tour dates.
The legendary crooner is pulling out of concerts in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Arizona, Oklahoma and Canada. Ticket holders should check with the local venues for information regarding refunds.
Bennett, who just turned 95, teamed up with Lady Gaga for two nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall last week.
Bennett’s family revealed that the 19-time Grammy-winner was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.