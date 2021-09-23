Muti to stay as director of Chicago Symphony
Absent from Chicago since February 2020 due to the pandemic, Riccardo Muti walked into Orchestra Hall and started to rehease Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica.”
“It was a very, very emotional moment when I walked on stage and I went to the podium because the orchestra was united for the first time with their music director in the concert hall,” Muti said during a telephone interview Thursday, two days after the first rehearsal and before the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s opening night of the season.
Muti and the CSO announced he has extended his contract as music director by one year through the 2022-23 season. The 80-year-old Italian became music director of the CSO in 2010, succeeding Daniel Barenboim.
Banks, Hart set
for business event
LOS ANGELES — Tyra Banks, Kevin Hart and Shaquille O’Neal are among celebrities taking part in a live-streamed special intended to boost Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurship.
Daymond John of TV’s “Shark Tank” will host “Black Entrepreneurs Day” from New York City’s Apollo Theater on Oct. 14 (7 p.m.). It will be available through John’s Facebook page and across Facebook channels.
The goal is to “learn about how to persevere in business through insightful conversations and stories that celebrate our successes while confronting our failures,” John, founder of the apparel company FUBU, said in a statement.
Other participants include Michael Strahan, Marcus Samuelsson, Rev Run, Janice Bryant Howroyd and Khalid, who is scheduled to perform.
Craig made honorary Royal Navy officer
LONDON — The name’s Craig, Commander Craig.
Britain’s Royal Navy said Thursday that James Bond star Daniel Craig has been made an honorary commander in the service — the same rank held by the fictional secret agent.
In Ian Fleming’s books, Bond is a World War II naval veteran working for Britain’s secret service with a “license to kill.”
Craig was made an honorary naval officer ahead of the release of “No Time to Die,” his fifth appearance as 007.
‘Harry Potter’ actor collapses on 18th hole
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — British actor Tom Felton, known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies, collapsed while playing a celebrity golf exhibition Thursday at the Ryder Cup.
Ryder Cup organizers said only that Felton experienced “a medical incident” at Whistling Straits and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Felton was on the 18th hole when he went down. He was helped to his feet, placed on a stretcher and driven away in a golf cart.
He turned 34 on Wednesday.
Felton was representing Europe in the celebrity match, which is held the day before the U.S. and Europe start the Ryder Cup.
He has appeared in a number of movies, most notably eight films in the “Harry Potter” series.