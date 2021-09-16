Bialik, Jennings will end ‘Jeopardy!’ season
NEW YORK — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021.
Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing.
Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was initially tapped as Alex Trebek’s successor but left the show after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced.
Bialik was tapped as interim host, and her episodes will air through Nov. 5. After that, Sony says Jennings and Bialik will share hosting duties based on their schedules through the end of the calendar year. No on-air auditions of other potential hosts were announced.
Elton John postpones shows after hip injury
LONDON — Elton John says he is postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.
The 74-year-old singer-songwriter had been due to play cities in Britain and Europe this year as part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, followed by shows in the U.S. in 2022.
But he said a fall on a hard surface in late summer had left him in pain.
He said in a statement on Thursday that “despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.”
Aerosmith’s Joe Perry selling home for $4.5M
DUXBURY, Mass. — “Walk This Way” if you want to live like a rock star.
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is selling his home in Duxbury south of Boston for $4.5 million, The Patriot Ledger reported Tuesday.
The seven-acre gated estate known as Brook Haven Farm features a heated pool in the shape of a guitar, a rooftop garden, a three-stall barn, a high-tech media room, three fireplaces, a gym and a billiards room, according to the listing.
The estate also includes a recording studio where Aerosmith recorded much of the 2001 album “Just Push Play” and 2004’s “Honkin’ on Bobo,” the newspaper reported.
Louis Menand gets book award bid
NEW YORK — Louis Menand’s Cold War cultural history “The Free World” and Hanif Abdurraqib’s meditation on Black artistry “A Little Devil in America” are among the works on the nonfiction longlist for the National Book Awards.
On Thursday, the National Book Foundation also announced the poetry longlist, with nominees including Douglas Kearney’s “Sho,” Hoa Nguyen’s “A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure” and Forrest Gander’s “Twice Alive.” The foundation has already released longlists of 10 for young people’s literature and translation and on Friday will publish the fiction longlist.
Award judges will narrow the longlists for \ categories to five on October 5. Winners, each of whom receive $10,000, will be announced Nov. 17 during a Manhattan ceremony.