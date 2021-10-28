Bar owner seeks return of stolen Elvis bust
WEST PEORIA, Ill. — Somebody who ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog has made off with an Elvis Presley bust from a Central Illinois saloon.
The Peoria Journal Star reports that the theft of the King of Rock n’ Roll from atop the bar of Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria happened sometime between Oct. 23-24.
“To walk off with that took some guts,” said Jimmy Spears, the bar’s owner for 39 years. He said the the heist can’t have taken much planning or work since he never bothered to bolt down something that he never thought anyone would want to steal.
Olivia Rodrigo leads AMA nominees
LOS ANGELES — Olivia Rodrigo is having a sweet year as the leading nominee at the American Music Awards in the first year she’s eligible.
The Disney actress and singer-songwriter broke out with hits from her 2021 debut record “Sour,” which led to seven nominations at the AMAs, including artist of the year and new artist of the year. Nominations were announced Thursday for the fan-voted awards show that will air on ABC on Nov. 21.
If Rodrigo wins a majority of the awards she is nominated for, that would put her in good company. Olivia Newton-John and Justin Bieber are tied for four awards won in their first year nominated.
Court won’t hear
Brad Pitt appeal
SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider Brad Pitt’s appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie.
The court denied a review of a June appeals court decision that said the private judge hearing the case should be disqualified for failing to sufficiently disclose his business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys.
The state Supreme Court’s decision finalizes that ruling. It means the fight over the couple’s five minor children — which was nearing an end — could just be getting started.
“Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that her children’s well-being will not be guided by unethical behavior,” her attorney, Robert Olson, said in an email.
Pitt’s attorney had argued that Jolie’s effort to disqualify the judge was aimed at preventing his tentative custody decision from taking effect.
New Orleans drops mask mandate
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is largely ending a mandate requiring residents and visitors wear masks indoors as infections of the delta variant of the coronavirus continue to fall, the city’s mayor announced Wednesday.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a news release the mandate was to be lifted Friday, with some exceptions: Masks will still be required in healthcare facilities, on public transportation and in K-12 schools.
That comes as the city revives some of the large-scale events that it was known for before the pandemic. Last Saturday thousands crowded city streets for the first large parade — Krewe of Boo — since Mardi Gras 2020. The 2020 parades were largely considered fuel for New Orleans becoming an early virus epicenter.
Music festivals and parades that normally draw hundreds of thousands of people, including this year’s Mardi Gras, were canceled.